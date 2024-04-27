Hatchets out duel Pike Central

Apr. 26—The Lady Hatchets track and field team had amazing weather to match some amazing performances as they hosted Pike Central Thursday at Hatchet Hollow. The Hatchets beat Pike Central 80-50 in a girls-only dual meet, featuring 25 personal bests and another school record.

The Lady Hatchets swept several events. Kapri Granger broke her own school record from last year now clearing 10'0 in the pole vault . Granger just broke the 100m hurdle record last week. The junior also ran anchor for the 4x1's PR and had a first place finish along with posting a couple of second place finishes in the 100m hurdles and 200m dash.

"Kapri is an athlete that doesn't have a low gear and is consistently dependable with the outcomes of her times and height clearances. Her work ethic and coachability is a direct reflection of her successes meet after meet," said Hatchet coach Kristen McGuire.

Senior Molly Jones cleared a new season best in high jump at 4'10" earning first. She also in the 300m hurdles finishing in :50.8 and had a PR in the 100m hurdles placing third.

"Molly is an athlete that creates a good problem for our team to have as she is a top, strong competitor in numerous events. The problem is deciding which four events to utilize her in that is most beneficial for our team and Jones individually as we near the end of the season," added McGuire.

Bree Browning posted several first place finishes with two of those being PR's. Browning threw a new mark of 26'8 in shotput and had a throw of 82'5.5" in discus. She was also part of the 4x1 team. Junior Jasara Turner had a big night finishing in all four events entered with three of those resulting in PR's. Turner had a PR in long jump with a jump of 16'6", a PR in the 200m dash in :28.3, and was part of the 4x1 new best time and she crossed the line in :13.5 in the 100m dash.

There were several second place finishes for the Hatchets. Ayla Owens placed second in the 800m run, along with clearing 8'6 in pole vault earning. Sophomore Ally Decker had a PR in the 1600m run. Senior Alejandra Gomez competed in the 3200m run in 15:38. Cassie Dillion had a PR in long jump at 13'4". Alleigh Baxter finished second in shot with a throw of 25'11 and finished third in discus.

Freshman Genesis Gomez continues to make great gains in her early career. Gomez hit a PR in the 400m dash in 1:06 finishing second. Another freshman, Keyla Gutierrez, posted a couple of PR's in both shot and disc. Gutierrez threw 62'10" for a second in discus and had a PR in shot finishing third.

Lexi Nalin was third in the 200m dash and helped lead the 4x1 team win. Sophomore Paige Dills finished third in the 1600m, while senior, Adda Conder, posted a PR in the 300m hurdles. Freshman Josie Shoup was third in the 3200m run. There were several Hatchets that achieved personal bests that didn't place. WHS will honor its seniors at their last home meet on May 2.