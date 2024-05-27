Hatchets take down Pike Central 12-2

May 27—JASPER — The Washington Hatchets baseball team took advantage of free at bats as they defeated Pike Central, 12-2 on Monday. Pike Central put 10 extra Hatchets on with walks and hit-batsman to create scoring chance all afternoon.

In the first, Washington scratched out a run, as Rylan Memering reached and used a sacrifice and a wild pitch to get to third, before a long fly from Ole Kroeger made it 1-0.

Mattox Hinkle threw a quick first inning for WHS and in spite of the first two runners reaching in the second, worked his way out of the jam. WHS got on the board in the bottom of third as well. Jarit Williams doubled, Memering was hit and Trey James added end an RBI. Kroeger also drove in a run with along fly ball to make it 3-0. Brody Clark added a hit to make it 4-0.

Pike added its first runs in the top of the fourth and continued to threaten as Hinkle threw 35 pitches, but was able to get a pop up with the bases loaded to end down, 4-2.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, WHS was able to load the bases, but were unable to take advantage and score and the game remained 4-2.

Harrison Merold, Alton Ostby and Ben Merold combined to drive in the fifth run and Noah Meece left the game after 101 pitches. Memering followed with a single to make it 6-2. Three straight batters were then hit by pitches and WHS went up 10-2. WHS then delivered a game-ending single from Ostby to make it 12-2 and end the game on a run-rule. With the win, WHS moves on to face Jasper in the 7 p.m. championship.

In the first game, Jasper got four runs in the top of the sixth, to close out a 5-2 win and a place in the finals.