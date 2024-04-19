Hatchets down ND on Senior Night

Apr. 19—MONTGOMERY — The North Daviess Cougars and Washington Hatchets battled at Country Oaks on Thursday with Washington winning, 164-187.

Scoring for WHS was Kam Ward with a 40 (medalist), Aiden Boyd at 41, Chris Meredith and Tristan Zollars 42.

Other Hatchets included Michael McCarthy 43, Landon Miller 43, Alex Hill 44, Bensen Smith 44, Patrick McCarthy 44, Peyton Hamden 47 and Elijah Parsons 49.

North Daviess got a solid round from Coby Loheider with a 41, Lance Stoll with a 45, a 49 from Nicklaus Fine, Max Toy and Collin Lengacher added 52s, a 56 from Jared Neideffer and a 62 from Travis Raber. Loheider had the team's only birdie with a four on No. 12.

The match also served as Senior Night for five WHS seniors, Michael McCarthy, Parsons, Meredith, Hill and Hamden.

"The Hatchets score a Senior Night 'W' tonight against our friends from North Daviess. Every player that played for the team shot below 50 this evening — a tremendous feat for this Hatchet squad. Progress is being made and the depth of the team is starting to be shown. Special thanks to ND coach Chris Loheider — always a fun evening of fellowship and competition when we play his squad," said WHS coach Trey Miller.

"I was hoping we could break 180, but we just had too many big numbers. Coby was steady tonight and Lance is getting closer to where he needs to be," said ND mentor Loheider.