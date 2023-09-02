Hatboro-Horsham, Butts working on turning football program around

HORSHAM — From the time he was hired in February, Tom Butts made it known the Hatboro-Horsham football team's 2023 goal is to qualify for the PIAA District One Class 5A playoffs.

While the No. 16 and final seed at 5A districts last year (Academy Park) went 3-7, Hatboro-Horsham entered the season with a 1-20 record over the past three seasons and had to forfeit four games in 2021.

Friday night's wild 41-40 home loss to explosive Wissahickon prevented the Hatters from being 2-0 for the first time since 2013, but there's certainly reason for the H-H faithful to be optimistic.

Hatboro-Horsham's Owen King (50) celebrates with Luke Foley (6) after Foley's touchdown against Wissahickon during Friday night's game in Horsham.

An offense that produced a total of 99 points in eight games (12.3 average) last year has put up 56 in its first two outings this season, including a 16-7 Week 1 win over rival Upper Moreland.

On Friday, the Hatters ran 76 plays from scrimmage and accumulated 502 yards of total offense but lost because primarily because of 2-0 Wissahickon's quick-strike capabilities. They had three 100-yard rushers in junior running back Luke Foley (12 carries for 116 yards with two touchdowns), junior running back Mason Bynum (seven attempts, 114 yards, three TDs) and junior fullback Kayden Collazo (22 carries, 109 yards, one score and one two-point conversion).

The offensive line of senior tackle Owen Fischer, junior guard Dan Rash, senior center Stephen Stunder, junior guard Owen King, junior tackle Ryan McCarthy and senior tight end Christian Parkinson was extremely effective at the point of attack.

"I would say from last year to this year one of our biggest differences is our players are more bought in," said senior defensive end Roman Marinucci, whose leaping interception and return to midfield late in the fourth quarter Butts called "one of the best high school football plays I've ever seen" gave the Hatters a chance.

"A big part of it is the coaches pushing us every single day from when we just got in here in February and lifting to now. We have some of the greatest coaches in the state coaching us now. We put a lot of work in the offseason and we're tired of losing."

Butts, a H-H grad and former Hatters assistant coach, liked what he saw from his players in the offseason, including passing scrimmages and workouts.

"They haven't had a lot of success," Butts said. "Sometimes you get in situation where you don't expect to win. … Against CB West, we held our own (in a passing scrimmage). I don't think they expected that. It's not necessarily a big leap — a little bit of confidence here and there."

Despite this being "probably the quietest group I've ever coached," Butts was impressed by the Hatters' strong summer camp in which he said they only had one bad practice.

"They give a consistently good effort and consistently bring it," Butts said.

A solid showing and victory in the opener against Upper Moreland, a team that mercy-ruled H-H 41-0 a year ago, gave the Hatters the increased confidence that accompanies winning.

"Upper Moreland beat us 41-0 last year," Marinucci said. "We don't forget things like that. We came out this year with a different attitude and we were hungry to win."

Still, Butts acknowledged "there was probably some trepidation with what happened in the past. I think we convinced them with the guys we had on staff (including former William Tennent/H-H head coach Dave Sanderson) preaching we'd be good football team."

The Wissahickon defeat in which the Hatters missed a potential game-winning 28-yard field goal wide right with 28.6 seconds left was a gut punch, but Butts found out a lot about his team in the game.

Hatboro-Horsham's head coach Tom Butts talks to quarterback Chris Roughton during Friday's 41-40 loss to Wissahickon.

"I learned that they've got hearts of lions," he said. "They don't quit. There were tons of times they could've been 'here we go.' Every single time they answered the bell. They're warriors. I'd go into a fight with them any day of the week. I wouldn't trade them for another group of kids in the country."

Butts also realizes, with Friday as an example, that there could be some bumps along the way.

"You'd like to snap your fingers and have it where you want it, but it's a work in progress," Butts said.

The Hatters are playing an independent schedule for the second straight season with the hopes of returning to the Suburban One League Continental Conference in 2024. It seems there's a decent chance of that happening now.

"They'll only continue to get better," said CB West head coach Rob Rowan, who Butts was an assistant coach and offensive coordinator for from 2020-22. "Tom's the perfect guy for the role and he's got a great staff alongside him."

