Hat Trick Party: Traverse City United advances to regional semifinals for second straight season

May 17—TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City United are treating the postseason like a new season.

So far, the boys varsity lacrosse co-op squad has started their new season 1-0 after routing Grand Rapids Christian, 18-5, in the first round of the Division 1 regionals Friday night at Thirlby Field.

"This is a good team win. I thought we put it all together for some stretches, but we still have plenty to work on," United head coach Liberty Provost said.

Friday marked the second meeting this season between the two schools with the United taking the first game 22-6.

The United are in their final season as a co-op lacrosse team before splitting up into Traverse City Central and Traverse City West next season. With it being the last time the schools will play together, many of the seniors wanted to leave on a good note.

Several seniors left their mark on Thirlby with hat tricks. Seniors Spencer Gerber and Jackson Dobreff each racked up a hat trick in the first half, and senior Caleb Lewandowski completed his hat trick in the third quarter. Gerber finished the night with five goals.

The high-powered offense will battle Petoskey in Grand Ledge on Thursday.

If the United sneak past Petoskey, they'll face the winner of Holt and Grand Ledge in the regional championship game May 28. The United haven't reached the regional championship game since 2022, when they suffered a loss to Midland.

The United have been in the regional semifinals three out of the last four years. Provost added there isn't a formula or anything he does to get the boys ready for the first round, but having seniors with postseason experience has helped.

Provost also loved where the team is at after starting the season 0-3.

The United had suffered three straight losses after routing Petoskey 14-6 on senior night.

The United started the first quarter better than they expected with senior Caleb Lewandowski tacking in the first goal 20 seconds into the quarter. Gerber added to the lead and his stat sheet with another goal in the first quarter.

The United saw two goals from Dobreff in the first quarter, followed by senior Ryan Grubbs, junior Jack Schripsema and senior Cameron Mienk contributing to the 8-2 lead heading into the second quarter.

"That was more goals we scored in a quarter than we have scored in a few of our games," Provost said. "Everybody was fired up in the locker room, so it was good."

The United cooled off in the second quarter by scoring three goals, with goals from Dobreff and Gerber. Lewandowski added to the score to make it 11-3 heading into halftime.

The United's first-half performance matched the total goals scored in their 12-10 win over Holland West Ottawa last Saturday.

"We knew what was on the line. We knew it was an elimination game that if we lost, we would be out; so we were fired up," Gerber said on the team's mindset. "We just played for each other."

Gerber and Lewandowski added to the lead in the third quarter to make it 13-3 before the Eagles scored their first goal since the 4:50 mark of the second quarter.

The United poured in five goals in the fourth quarter to make it 18-4. With the offense clicking, the defense held the Eagles to one goal in the second half.

Several of the players said they got motivated on Friday night by watching the Traverse City United girls varsity lacrosse co-op team advance to their first regional semifinal in program history.

"It was great to watch them win the first game," Gerber said. "All the boys were here for the start of the game. Helped our energy."