Hat-trick hero Wirtz says Leverkusen title win is 'indescribable'

Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz (L) celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SV Werder Bremen at BayArena. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz was pinching himself after scoring a hat-trick off the bench to help his side crush Werder Bremen 5-0 and win a first ever Bundesliga title.

The 20-year-old, set for a key role for Germany at the home Euros in June given his Leverkusen form, missed the 2022 World Cup with a knee ligament injury but has bounced back in stunning style for his club.

It's indescribable," he told DAZN after a massive pitch invasion by ecstatic fans as Leverkusen ended Bayern's Munich's 11-year run as German champions.

"I can't quite believe it, I need some time.

"It was great out there with the fans and now we'll have a bit of a party in the dressing room."

Coach Xabi Alonso has performed a sporting miracle by taking Leverkusen from near the bottom of the Bundesliga to the top in less than two seasons in his first major coaching job. They are unbeaten so far this term in all competitions.

Wirtz said: "We didn't think about this right at the start of the season. But at some point then it became clear that we could do more than just have a good season and qualify for the Champions League."

Midfielder Jonas Hofmann swapped Borussia Mönchengladbach for Leverkusen at the start of the season and pinned their success on a strong squad.

"A year ago I could not have dreamed that we'd manage this in the first year," he said. "Whoever played, we were always right at it, making ourselves count. We have been very self-critical."

He labelled the 3-0 home win over Bayern in February as a moment where the squad began to believe they could win the title and go undefeated.