IF THE HAT FITS: Welcome back, football

Aug. 26—The time has come, and football has returned to Oklahoma.

It was an exciting night last night as teams across the state took back to the gridiron and launched their 2023 seasons.

It was Zero Week, giving teams an opportunity to start their seasons a little early and give themselves a bye week in the regular season. Locally, McAlester, Hartshorne, Wilburton, and Canadian all kicked off in what was a hot but thrilling night of football.

I myself was with the Buffs in Broken Bow. As soon as I walked into the stadium and soaked in that atmosphere, it was like I never left football season. The crowds, the bands, the whistles, the clang of helmets and pads colliding, and being back on the sidelines with the team all culminates into a cacophony of music to my ears — a slice-of-life concert that is so unique to this time of year.

And we get do it again for the next 10-14 weeks.

Quinton and Savanna will join the fray next week in kicking off their own seasons, and we'll officially be off to the races with all local teams.

Now, the real work begins. Every game matters — every drive, every down, every win — with every team chasing one goal: the playoffs. And from there, a whole new season begins.

It truly is a magical time of year. I'm excited to see the fans clad head to toe in their school colors, trying to out-cheer their opposites in the stands across the field. I'm excited to hear the cheer and dance routines from the Pom and cheer squads, to jam out to the marching bands as they rock their halftime performances.

But I'm most exciting to be bringing coverage of all the action to all of your, our incredible readers.

This is my fourth football season at the McAlester News-Capital, and it's a pretty special one.

Coming off back-to-back wins as one of the best sports coverage papers in the state, I'm thrilled to bring yet another season of award-winning reporting to you all. We'll have some classic things you love, and try out some new things as well. All the stories, photos, videos, and graphics are the work of a small but mighty team, and I'm always proud of our work.

And this year is special because the Class of 2024 were freshmen when I first covered them. Now here we are in their final year of high school. Like their parents, I have been blessed to watch them grow into incredible young people — and I'm honored to get to do it one more time with them all.

So good luck to all our area teams this season! I can't wait to see where it takes you, and I'm blessed to be along for the ride.