IF THE HAT FITS: And away we go

Sep. 16—The time has come.

A shift is happening in high school sports after the conclusion of this week. After weeks of non-stop action across multiple sports, things will be taken to another level.

Football has wrapped up its non-district schedule, outside of smaller classes which will follow closely behind.

Now, the race to the playoffs really begins. Each game matters, weighted heavily to influence the outcome at the end of the regular season. The players will play harder, the fans will cheer louder, and the results win or lose will be felt that much deeper.

Not every team will be able to make it to the playoffs, but for those that secure a spot, it'll be like a whole new season starts all over again. But we'll cross that bridge when we get to it.

Speaking of playoffs, small school fall baseball and fast-pitch softball playoffs are getting underway next week with district tournament play. Locals will be hitting the diamond and battling it out with teams around the area, all hoping to be the ones playing for it all come October.

And again, it'll be players, coaches, and fans moving things up several notches as they all battle for the elusive crown.

Moving into October, more playoffs begin for fall sports, including volleyball. And once more, everyone will be battening down the hatches for the battle ahead.

Not to mention the winter sports of basketball and wrestling get to host official team practices beginning at the first of next month.

All that to say, the new of the school year is officially wearing off. We're getting into the thick of things, and it only gets wilder and crazier from here.

I'm going to be doing my best to get to as many places as I can, report on as many games as I can, and share how incredible the programs, teams, and athletes are here in our corner of Oklahoma.

And who knows? Maybe by the time the dust settles and it's all said and done, we'll have brought some more hardware back to the southeast portion of the state.

I did a radio interview a couple weeks ago, and the hosts mentioned how they enjoy getting to visit to hear about things going on down this way because it tends to get overlooked sometimes on a state-wide scale.

But if you ask me, I think enough noise has and will continue to be made that they can't ignore us anymore.

So go out there and make some noise, and your communities will be right there cheering you all on.