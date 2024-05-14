Hassell/Ramirez to represent JHS at state tennis tournament

May 13—BRYAN — Jacksonville Tribe Tennis' boy's doubles team of Westyn Hassell and Danny Ramirez finished in second place at the University Interscholastic League, Class 4A, Region III Tennis Championships Saturday, and with that finish, earned a berth in the Class 4A State Championships.

After receiving a first-round bye Hassell and Ramirez knocked off Vidor's Lane Mathews and Jose Guerrera 6-2, 6-1.

The regional tournament was held at Bryan Rudder High School.

In the semi-final round the Jacksonville duo polished off Lago Vista's Colten Lane and Zachery Zaleski 6-1, 6-4.

Hassell and Ramirez dropped a 5-7, 2-6 decision to Steven Payan and Leonel Zavala from Madisonville in the finals.

Hassell and Ramirez rebounded by topping Gavin McFarland and Jackson new of Livingston 6-4, 7-5 in the playback match, which earned the Jacksonville pair the second-place finish.

The Tribe Tennis pair will open state tournament play Thursday morning at the Annemarie Tennis Center in San Antonio. A win Thursday would advance Hassell and Ramirez into the championship match, which is scheduled to be played Friday.

NOTE: Jacksonville's Mayte Otero and Dylan Dosser went 1-1 in the regional tournament. The duo recorded a 2-6, 6-1, 7-5 opening round victory over Sissy Abshire and Kolt King from Hamshire-Fannett. The pair from Jacksonville lost in straight sets (1-6, 0-6) to China Spring's Linsy London and Brady Oakley.