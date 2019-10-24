Hassan Whiteside showed why the Trail Blazers are excited about him

There was finally a game that mattered for the Trail Blazers as Portland hosted the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. It was a night that snapped the Blazers' winning streak of home-openers with Portland struggling from three and then giving up too many threes on the other end.

But, it was also a night where the new Trail Blazer center shined bright.

In the preseason, Portland ran such a vanilla offense it was hard to get a feel for how Hassan Whiteside would be involved at the end of the floor. Not to mention he was dealing with a sprained left ankle that he injured on two different occasions in the exhibition season.

Against the Nuggets Wednesday, the pick and roll between Whiteside and Damian Lillard looked pretty solid, especially early.

Lillard says he already feels comfortable with the big fella.

"I loved what he did tonight. I think that's what we all had in mind when he came here -- it's like, that's the type of presence he was going to have," Lillard said.

Whiteside poured in 16 points and pulled down a whopping 19 rebounds with five of those came on the offensive glass.

This is the fourth consecutive season that Whiteside has recorded a double-double in the season opener.

But it was his defense, not surprisingly, which got his teammates really talking postgame.

"I thought he was a beast. He did what he does… Tonight he did a good job controlling the paint, protecting the rim, getting rebounds, he was a rebounding machine tonight. You can just see his intensity was there," Zach Collins said.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic picked up three quick fouls in the first four minutes of action. Whiteside played a big part in throwing Jokic off his game early, being such a pest down low while defending the Nuggets All-Star center.

Jokic was held scoreless in the first half after playing just the first four minutes.

Lillard was impressed with the big man's defense.

"Being able to guard Jokic one-on-one, I've never seen anybody guard him by themselves that well so consistently," Lillard said. "How well he rebounded the ball. How he finished. He's a big dude – long arms. It was just like what he was doing was really impressive. I told him during the game and after the game that that's the type of impact we're going to need from him every night."

Blazers head coach Terry Stotts was also pleased with his big man.

"I thought it was a great opening for him. You look at the line he had. He had an impact on the game at both ends. For a guy who didn't get a lot of run in preseason, I thought it was a pretty good performance by him."

Whiteside said his ankle did not really play a factor, but he did admit he still needs to get into ‘game shape.' He was limited to 26 minutes of action, five less than any other starter.

But the 7-footer said more time on the treadmill and a couple more games under his belt and he'll be completely ready to go.

"I missed the whole training camp, so it kind of set me back a little bit, but as things ramp up, I'll ramp up," Whiteside said.

Jokic ended up scoring 20 points after hitting some timely three-pointer to help the Nuggets get over the hump.

Whiteside explained how Jokic's game changed from the first half to the second half:

"I was just basically guarding him one-on-one. I think he stopped posting me up at the end… They set a lot screens for him, it's not like I can just stay attached to him. He does a great job of just popping out and flaring."

The Trail Blazers center not only put together a good showing on the court, but he also gave the media a good line postgame:

"I love playing against the bigs that you guys give high praise to. It really gives me extra motivation," Whiteside said with a straight face.

