"We got shooters! We got shooters!"

Hassan Whiteside's tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers began with this proclamation.

After being traded during the offseason, Whiteside filmed himself on his Instagram story reacting to the news that he was joining forces with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

Hassan Whiteside extremely happy with trade news.



"We got shooters... We got shooters. We got shooters. Let's go!"



(via @youngwhiteside Instagram) pic.twitter.com/eeV8Cq0JZm







— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) July 1, 2019

The catchphrase has taken off and taken on a life of its own.

For the Trail Blazers, their injury plagued season has not gone according to plans. At 27-35, they are on the outside looking in, tied for 9th in the Western Conference.

While their record isn't what they want it to be, Portland's spirits remain high. And Hassan Whiteside remains his charismatic self.

Following a 41-point showing in a win over the Orlando Magic, guard CJ McCollum was answering questions on the TV broadcast about his performance. That's when Whiteside arrived to remind everybody...

SHHHHOOOOOOTTTTEEERRRSSS!!!

Whiteside had a night of his own, scoring 16 points and pulling down 13 rebounds in the winning effort.

The Trail Blazers return to the court Wednesday night at Moda Center vs. the Washington Wizards. Damian Lillard will reportedly make his return after a six game absence following a right groin strain.

Hassan Whiteside reminds everyone Trail Blazers have one thing originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest