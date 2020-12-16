Hassan Whiteside providing Kings with shot-blocking, some comic relief

Whiteside provides comic relief after Kings' win vs. Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the Kings signed free-agent center Hassan Whiteside to a one-year contract in late November, the thought was that the veteran could block a few shots, grab a few rebounds and provide support off the bench. In a season of uncertainty, he might even be able to provide some comedic relief.

After posting 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in 15 minutes of play in the Kings' 114-113 win over the Warriors on Tuesday, Whiteside paid homage to one of the game's greats...or at least a cardboard cutout of one.

"I wanted to get an And-1," Whiteside said of one of his dunk attempts. "I would have pointed to Vince Carter in the crowd. I don't know if you all seen him. There was a cardboard cutout of him."

Whiteside had notice Carter's cutout earlier in the evening and even made a short video to call out the "OG."

#Hassanwhiteside showing some love to #vincecarter on snapchat ahead of the Warriors vs kings game tonight. #legend pic.twitter.com/p6o7TatSsH — Grindtime hoops (@GrindtimeH) December 16, 2020

We have no idea how this season will go for the Kings, but if Whiteside has his way, it should at least be filled with humor and some one-liners.