Hassan Ridgeway signing one-year deal with 49ers

The 49ers are signing defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with $1 million fully guaranteed, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

He will help replace defensive tackle D.J. Jones, who left for a three-year, $30 million deal with the Broncos. Ridgeway joins Javon Kinlaw, Maurice Hurst, Kevin Givens and Chris Slayton on the roster at the position.

The Colts made Ridgeway a fourth-round selection in 2016. He played three seasons with the Colts and three seasons with the Eagles.

In 17 games last season with Philadelphia, Ridgeway totaled 20 tackles, a tackle for a loss, five quarterback hits, two sacks and a forced fumble.

In his career, he has 80 tackles, 9.5 sacks, a safety, a pass defensed, and a forced fumble in 65 games.

