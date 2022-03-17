Hassan Ridgeway agrees to 1-year deal with 49ers
Hassan Ridgeway (49ers) one year, $1.8M, $1M gtd, $350K signing bonus, $1.035M base salary ($650K fully gtd), up to $340K per game active roster bonus, $700K playtime plus sacks incentive
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 17, 2022
One of the Eagles defensive tackles is on the move, as Hassan Ridgeway agreed to a one-year deal to join the 49ers defensive line rotation.
In 17 games last season with Philadelphia in a reserve role, Ridgeway logged 20 tackles, a tackle for a loss, five quarterback hits, two sacks and a forced fumble.
