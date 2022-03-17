Hassan Ridgeway agrees to 1-year deal with 49ers

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
One of the Eagles defensive tackles is on the move, as Hassan Ridgeway agreed to a one-year deal to join the 49ers defensive line rotation.

In 17 games last season with Philadelphia in a reserve role, Ridgeway logged 20 tackles, a tackle for a loss, five quarterback hits, two sacks and a forced fumble.

