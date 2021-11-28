Hassan Haskins gives Michigan football exactly what they need when they needed it

After kneeling for the final time Saturday to ice an historic Michigan football upset of Ohio State, quarterback Cade McNamara shared a moment with tailback Hassan Haskins as the sea of field-storming fans approached.

The latter had carried the ball 28 times for 169 yards and five touchdowns in a performance immediately cemented into this rivalry’s lore. The Buckeyes couldn’t stop him, couldn’t tackle him and couldn’t match him on an afternoon when OSU’s tailbacks combined to average 3.9 yards per carry.

The former had turned in what has become the quintessential McNamara stat line defined less by individual output — throwing for just 159 yards and zero touchdowns on Saturday — than offensive efficiency. In that regard the Wolverines thrived yet again with six touchdowns on nine meaningful possessions before McNamara’s final kneel.

So there they stood as the raucous crowd of maize and blue descended: the offensive MVP of this Michigan team and the quarterback happy to cede control to his exceptional tailback, reveling in their 42-27 victory to snap an eight-game losing streak against Ohio State.

“Watching the rest of our teammates meet us out on the field, watching the snow fall down as the rest of the crowd rushed onto the field, it was truly a surreal moment and something that we’ve dreamed of,” McNamara said. “Every (sprint), every 6 a.m. (workout), that feeling is why we do it. I just couldn’t be more happy for my guys and the rest of this team.”

The summation from McNamara is both elegant and apropos considering the soft-spoken nature of Haskins, whose own position coach, Mike Hart, assured reporters the running back is as quiet with teammates and coaches as he is with the media. It makes for a fascinating contrast between the rampaging run style Haskins displays on the field and the shyness with which he carries himself in person. A week ago, following the win over Maryland, freshman tailback Donovan Edwards said he admires the way Haskins approaches his role on the team: like a job.

Nothing was more workmanlike than what Haskins did on a windy, snow-swept afternoon at Michigan Stadium against a defense yielding an average of 72 rushing yards per game over the last nine. With fellow running back Blake Corum reduced to a supporting role as he returned from an ankle injury and with Edwards sprinkled in sparingly a week after setting a school record with 170 receiving yards against Maryland, it was Haskins who was asked to shoulder the load yet again. He and his offensive line embraced the challenge of dominating the trenches to control the clock against the explosive Buckeyes and churned out an average of 6 yards per carry.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Haskins said. “I want to thank every single one of my O-linemen today. They played with their hearts out. I bow my head for that. Just the whole feeling is amazing. It’s a blessing.”

What Haskins did between the 20s was largely identical to the performances he’s turned in all season: He broke tackles, dragged piles of defenders, and gave everything he had to dive forward for extra yardage on seemingly every carry. None of his 28 carries resulted in negative yardage as the Buckeyes repeatedly were knocked off the ball at the line of scrimmage.

But it’s what Haskins didin the red zone that separated Saturday’s game from so many of the field goal brigades Michigan fans have endured this season. The Wolverines reached the red zone seven times against Ohio State and found the end zone on six of them to buck a trend. His rushing touchdowns covered distances of 1, 13, 1, 2 and 4 yards as the Buckeyes proved incapable of stopping Haskins near the goal line.

“It was dominant in the offensive line,” coach Jim Harbaugh said. “No question about it. There was movement, continual movement up front by the guys. And Hassan Haskins, they might have thought they saw a ghost but they didn’t. It was No. 25, Hassan Haskins. He was running with great determination, great purpose, great ability.”

Which is why it felt both obvious and fitting that offensive coordinator Josh Gattis would entrust Haskins to preserve the upset with 4:39 remaining and the Wolverines leading by a single score. The idea that anyone but Haskins, McNamara and center Andrew Vastardis would touch the football seemed preposterous.

So Haskins rumbled for 15 yards on first down and six yards on second. He gobbled 11 yards on third down to move the chains and set up this season’s quintessential Haskins moment: yet another hurdle over yet another hapless defender on a 27-yard run that iced the game.

And in true Hassan Haskins fashion, he powered into the end zone on the very next play.

“I told myself I’m not going down, you know?” Haskins said. “We’ve got to win this ball game. I just kept telling myself that. I put that in the back of my mind and I went out there with the determination to win.”

