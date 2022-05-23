Hassan Haskins on early impression of Titans: ‘We’ve all been like family’

One thing you hear quite often when a player joins the Tennessee Titans is how tight-knit and family-like the team is — and that’s something running back Hassan Haskins has definitely noticed early on.

One of Tennessee’s 2022 fourth-round picks, Haskins was one of three Titans selections to get invited to the NFLPA’s Rookie Premiere, along with wide receiver Treylon Burks and quarterback Malik Willis.

When asked about what his experience with the Titans has been like so far, Haskins likened the atmosphere of the team to a family (H/T Brandon Galli, WXYZ Detroit).

“My experience with the Tennessee Titans, it’s been good,” Haskins said. “Everybody has been treating me like family — the coaches, players — we’ve all been like family, and that’s all I can ask for. I can’t complain, I love it there.”

Haskins says that his winning mindset is one of the biggest things he brings to the table, and he says he’ll do whatever he has to in order to help his team win.

“I’m going to bring a lot to the table,” Haskins said. “I have a winning mindset and I feel like that’s a big thing about me; I hate to lose and I love to win. So they’re going to get a guy that’s going to do anything for his team to win. I just have to gain their trust in me and I’m going to show them.”

Haskins, who should also contribute on special teams, is a lock to make the roster in 2022 and will take a backup running back role in his first season in Nashville, but how much action he sees remains to be seen.

Derrick Henry will of course dominate snaps at the position, so Haskins will have to compete in training camp for the scraps behind him with Dontrell Hilliard, Trenton Cannon, Jordan Wilkins and Julius Chestnut.

