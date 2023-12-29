Hason Ward could return Sunday for Iowa State basketball

Iowa State men's basketball is nearing a return to full strength.

Hason Ward, who has been sidelined with a foot injury since November, has been cleared to return to practice and could see time Sunday against New Hampshire (noon; ESPN+).

It may not be an immediate boost for the Cyclones (10-2) as Ward will have to ramp up to game shape after being sidelined for six weeks, but he could eventually provide significant help inside, especially with Big 12 play looming next week.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound Ward started the first three games of the year after an offseason in which the Iowa State coaching staff raved about his development.

“He’s making, offensively, this huge stride where we can play him as a facilitator, we can use him as him as a playmaker,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said before the season.

“You can feel him imposing his will every offensive possession.”

Ward got off to a promising start by averaging 4.7 points and 4 rebounds in 17 minutes per game. He shot 54.5 percent from the floor and registered 1.5 blocks per game.

Then a stress fracture led to surgery and a screw was placed in his left foot.

Iowa State has, at least in its results, scarcely missed Ward as the Cyclones ripped off seven wins in the subsequent nine games, but the Cyclones’ schedule has been far from daunting in that time and their rotation appears to be one player short.

Otzelberger has historically played an eight-man rotation at Iowa State, but that has shrunk to seven in recent weeks. Freshman Omaha Biliew, a five-star recruit, and sophomore Demarion Watson, who has shown flashes of productivity in his ISU career, have been unable to claim the available minutes and instead have been relegated to the bench.

That leaves the opening Ward left with his injury still available upon his return.

“We continue to evaluate every day what’s in the best interest of our team, game to game,” Otzelberger said after the team’s most recent win over Eastern Illinois on Dec. 21. “It’s important that everybody on our team have a tremendous sense of urgency to get opportunities.

“It’s a challenge for everybody. As you continue to move forward in the season you need depth, you need more guys – there's foul trouble, there’s injury, there’s everything.”

Ward seems unlikely to displace his starting lineup replacement, Robert Jones, as Jones has emerged as one of Iowa State’s most productive and consistent players.

Iowa State, though, has not been employing two bigs, the other being Tre King, on the floor at the same time as much as at the start of the season, and Ward could offer that option. He would also presumably be able to slide into some center minutes in the four-guard lineups Iowa State has preferred in his absence.

“Hopefully everybody will practice with a high level of competitive spirit,” Otzelberger said last week, “and we’ll see where that all lands.”

After Sunday's game against New Hampshire (8-4), the Cyclones will open Big 12 play Jan. 6 at Oklahoma.

Lindenwood guard Nathan Johnson Jr., left, fights for a loose ball with Iowa State forward Hason Ward during their Nov. 9 game at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.

