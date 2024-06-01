Haslett-Williamston punches ticket back to state semifinals

HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Haslett-Williamston girls lacrosse team made it back-to-back regional championships on Friday night with a 10-5 win over Dewitt.

The Vikings led 6-2 at halftime and pushed the lead as large as 10-2 before Dewitt clawed back late.

“These girls worked their tails off and had a great, amazing practice yesterday,” said head coach Chad Pastor. “We spent a lot of time trying to hone the game plan, really trying to build up to this which is really key for the success. Heck of a competitor in Dewitt, they’re a really good team. They always give us a really, really hard game. I thought the girls persevered, played as hard as they could, played a great, solid team effort all across the board and that’s why they came out on top.

“It’s just an indescribable feeling,” added sophomore Abby Russell. “I mean, this is such a great group of girls and I just like to remind myself to have gratitude every single game because you know, not many teams get this opportunity.”

The Vikings next opportunity will come in the state semifinals on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at East Lansing High School against Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

The Cougars boast a perfect 21-0 record this spring. Haslett-Williamston has a record of 19-3.

