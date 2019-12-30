Haslams say they saw no opportunities to improve with Freddie Kitchens

Freddie Kitchens was fired as Browns head coach not only because he went 6-10 this year, but because he didn’t do anything to convince his bosses he’d be better next year.

That’s the word from a statement released by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, who said they didn’t see what they wanted out of Kitchens in his one season as head coach.

“We thank Freddie for his hard work and commitment to this organization but did not see the success or opportunities for improvement to move forward with him as our head coach,” the Haslams said. “Our focus is on hiring an exceptional leader for this football team and we will take a comprehensive approach to this process. We are excited about the core players we have to build around and develop and we look forward to bringing in a strong head coach that will put this group of players in the best position to succeed.”

Browns General Manager John Dorsey released a statement indicating he and the Haslams are in agreement.

“I would like to thank Freddie for his dedication and efforts this past season. We are disappointed in our results and feel a change is necessary. Freddie is a good man and good football coach. We wish he and his family nothing but success,” Dorsey said.

That the Browns would release a statement from Dorsey suggests that Dorsey will be involved in the search for Kitchens’ replacement, despite some talk that Dorsey’s job could be in jeopardy as well.

Regardless of who’s making the decision, the Browns need to find a coach they can stick with: The Haslams bought the team in 2012, and the next head coach they hire will be their seventh.