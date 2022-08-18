Haslam: Did we give Deshaun Watson a second chance because he’s a star QB? Well, of course

As the Browns, Deshaun Watson and the NFL attempt to spin their way into getting the public to accept Watson’s 11-game suspension as a sufficient punishment for two dozen allegations of inappropriate actions toward female massage therapists, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam briefly let some candor slip.

Speaking today about why the Browns are standing by Watson and eager to hand him their starting quarterback job after the 11-game suspension ends, Haslam initially spoke about his belief in second chances.

“Is he never supposed to play again? Is he never supposed to be a part of society? Does he get no chance to rehabilitate himself? That’s what we’re gonna do,” Haslam said.

But then Haslam acknowledged the obvious: This isn’t about Haslam’s support of second chances, it’s about Haslam’s desire to have a franchise quarterback.

“You can say that’s because he’s a star quarterback. Well, of course,” Haslam acknowledged.

And that’s ultimately what the Browns’ pursuit of Watson, their decision to pull off an enormous trade involving three first-round draft picks for Watson, and their decision to give Watson the biggest guaranteed contract in NFL history is all about: He’s a star quarterback, and the Browns are willing to overlook a lot to get a star quarterback. Of course.

