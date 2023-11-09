Haskins Award Watch List: Vanderbilt boasts 3 players; ETSU among those with 2
Vanderbilt capped the fall with a win over North Carolina at the St. Andrews Collegiate. Now, the Commodores will enter the spring with three players on the latest watch list for the Haskins Award presented by Stifel.
Gordon Sargent, Cole Sherwood and Matthew Riedel are all represented on the list as the trio have combined for seven top-10s, including Sherwood's playoff victory at the Hogan Collegiate over Georgia Tech's Christo Lamprecht, who is also on the list.
North Carolina, Auburn and East Tennessee State each have two representatives, with the Bucs' Mats Ege (five top-10s, including a win) likely one of the frontrunners along with Lamprecht and Alabama's Nick Dunlap.
The Haskins Award is one of three national college player of the year awards but the only one voted on by current players and coaches, select members of the media and past Haskins winners. Last year's winner was Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech.
Here is the full list:
Nick Dunlap, Alabama
Mats Ege, East Tennessee State
David Ford, North Carolina
Maxwell Ford, North Carolina
Gustav Fridmodt, TCU
Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida
Connor Gaunt, LSU
Alex Goff, Kentucky
Petr Hruby, Washington
Algot Kleen, East Tennessee State
Luke Kluver, Oklahoma
Jackson Koivun, Auburn
Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech
Sebastian Moss, Louisville
Matthew Riedel, Vanderbilt
Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt
Cole Sherwood, Vanderbilt
Owen Stamper, Middle Tennessee State
Preston Summerhays, Arizona State
Brendan Valdes, Auburn