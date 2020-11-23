Haskins Award Watch List: Top 20 players after the fall
The Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw and last season's winner, Pepperdine's Sahith Theegala.
While just 65 Division I men's teams competed this fall and it's unknown how many will play this spring, here's the current watch list, including the top 20 players who excelled this fall or who are expected to do so come January:
Ludvig Aberg, Soph., Texas Tech
John Augenstein, Sr., Vanderbilt
Jonathan Brightwell, Sr., Oklahoma
Parker Coody, Jr., Texas
Quade Cummins, Sr., Oklahoma
Austin Eckroat, Sr., Oklahoma State
Alex Goff, Soph., Kentucky
Noah Goodwin, Sr., SMU
Ryan Grider, Sr., Baylor
Harry Hillier, Jr., Kansas
Kyle Hogan, Sr., Texas Tech
McClure Meissner, Sr., SMU
Dylan Menante, Soph., Pepperdine
William Moll, Soph., Vanderbilt
John Pak, Sr., Florida State
Julian Perico, Soph., Arkansas
Cameron Sisk, Jr., Arizona State
Davis Thompson, Jr., Georgia
Travis Vick, Soph., Texas
Kevin Yu, Sr., Arizona State