Fate of Haskell winner Geaux Rocket Ride unclear after Breeders' Cup training injury

The Daily Racing Form has retracted a report that Haskell winner Geaux Rocket Ride, who suffered a Breeders' Cup training injury, has been euthanized.

"Earlier today, Daily Racing Form received a report that Geaux Rocket Ride had been euthanized after failing to recover from surgery. The information provided was in error. As of midday, efforts were being made to save the colt. DRF regrets any confusion caused by the article," Daily Racing Form said on Twitter, now known as X.

Earlier today, Daily Racing Form received a report that Geaux Rocket Ride had been euthanized after failing to recover from surgery. The information provided was in error. As of midday, efforts were being made to save the colt. DRF regrets any confusion caused by the article. — Daily Racing Form (@DailyRacingForm) November 1, 2023

Pin Oak Stud, owner of Geaux Rocket Ride, said in a tweet shortly after the Daily Racing Form statement: "Thank you for the swell of concern for Rocket. We are currently awaiting additional evaluation as for the best course of action and no decision has been made yet. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers."

Geaux Rocket Ride turned in the performance of his career in rallying to win the $1 million TVG.com Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park in July.

But on Saturday, the 3-year-old colt sustained a fracture in his right front leg while training for Saturday's $6-million Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita, where Geaux Rocket Ride was considered one of the favorites.

More: Haskell Stakes 2023: Five takeaways from Monmouth Park's big day, as Geaux Rocket Ride wins

Trained by Richard Mandella, Geaux Rocket Ride underwent surgery Sunday for what was described as an open fracture with ligament damage.

After the Haskell, Geaux Rocket Ride finished second in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar. In five lifetime starts, he won three times, with a pair of seconds.

Geaux Rocket Ride (right), with Mike Smith riding, won the $1 million TVG.com Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, NJ.

Santa Anita became a lightly rod for equine safety in 2020 when a spike horse fatalities at the track's winter meet caught the attention of the national media, eventually leading to reforms within the industry, including federal legislation to provide national oversight for the industry.

On Oct. 13 at Santa Anita, Echo Zulu, a champion filly, suffered a career-ending injury trainer for the Breeders' Cup on the Santa Anita track. Echo Zulu is reportedly doing well more than two weeks after surgery.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Haskell winner Geaux Rocket Ride suffered Breeders' Cup training injury