Haskell Garrett and Zach Harrison on preseason Bednarik award watch list

There were a couple of presason college football watch lists that were released on Monday, and both have a pair of Ohio State players on them. Not only did receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave make the preseason Maxwell Award watch list, but on the defensive side of the ball, defensive lineman Haskell Garrett and Zach Harrison have been announced as players to watch for the Bednarik Award.

Like the Maxwell Award, the Bednarik is also awarded by the Maxwell Football Club annually, but to the player judged to be the best defensive player in college football. It has been handed out since 1995, with just one Ohio State player taking the prize home when defensive end Chase Young did so in 2019.

To get a look at the rest of the names appearing on the Bednarik watch list, you can scope out the list below.

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝗕𝗲𝗱𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗸 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 🗞 Powered by Mammoth Tech Congratulations to the 90 athletes who have been named to the watch list. Award is given annually to the best defensive player in college football. #BednarikAward#MaxwellFootball pic.twitter.com/CIlkFfd0sv — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) July 19, 2021

With both Garrett and Harrison on the defensive line, Ohio State should be able to create havoc with opponents running game and get some significant pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

List

Ohio State football projected depth chart, post-spring defense and special teams View 16 items

Ohio State Football: Way-too-early 2021 projected depth chart, defense

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.