Haskell Garrett apologizes to Ohio State fans for performance at Michigan

Competitors compete. It’s what they do. And while Ohio State fans are disappointed by the final score of “The Game” on Saturday, the players are certainly are even more so bothered by the outcome.

Point in case, Haskell Garrett, who has become a fan favorite offered up an apology via his Twitter account. Garrett took personal ownership as a defensive leader for the team’s poor performance. Garrett was also quick to thank fans for sticking with the Buckeyes throughout the year.

Garrett came back for his senior year when many thought that he would leave for NFL riches at the end of the last season. The defensive tackle shared why he came back in an interview over the summer and had some telling remarks about his team.

“I came back for the brotherhood. I felt that there was more I could do as a leader. When you go to the league it’s all about business. I didn’t want to leave because a place like Ohio State is special.” – Haskell Garrett

As Buckeye fans, we should thank Garrett for representing Ohio State well both on and off the field. I mean, anyone who takes a bullet in the face trying to help someone and still somehow comes back to play football in the scarlet and gray will always have a special place in Buckeye hearts.

Garrett will certainly be missed when he does leave for the League and we’ll cheer him on just as much when he gets there. Thanks for giving us everything you had and then some.

