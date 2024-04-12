Hashtag United Women: Grace Gillard hails 'unbelievable' season after second cup win

Grace Gillard (centre) has led Hashtag United to two trophy wins, including the FA Women's National Cup, after promotion last season [Getty Images]

Hashtag United captain Grace Gillard hailed an "unbelievable" season for the team after they lifted their second trophy in less than three weeks.

Having beaten Newcastle United in the FA Women's National Cup final, they cruised to a 7-1 win over Billericay to add the Essex Women's Cup.

Wiktoria Fronc led the scoring for Hashtag with a hat-trick.

"We've been dominant this year. I think it would have been unjust almost if we hadn't won this one," said Gillard.

"If you win the national cup, you want to win the county cup because it doesn't really make sense otherwise."

A treble is beyond Hashtag - formed by YouTube celebrity Spencer Owen - as they are second in WNL Southern Premier division, nine points behind Portsmouth with only three games remaining and a vastly inferior goal difference.

But that did not take the gloss off another triumphant occasion where they saw raced into an early four-goal lead.

"Four-nil after 20 minutes, I don't think anyone would have predicted that," Gillard told BBC Essex Sport.

"The aim was to kill any hope they did have and I think we did more than that. We wrapped it up quite quick which made it a comfortable evening."

Gillard herself got on the scoresheet, scoring a penalty to make it 6-1 following a handball in the area.

She said: "I've missed one this season. At that point there wasn't too much pressure because the scoreline was in our favour, but it's always nice to get on the scoresheet.

"It's an unbelievable season. We're newly promoted to tier three. We're on the verge of coming second against a team that have been going for promotion for a few years.

"This is the cherry on top. I don't know how we top it - except with a triple maybe."