Could Jim Harbaugh go back to NFL after Michigan stint? Insiders divided on embattled coach

We are living in an era of underwhelming NFL coaches. Adam Gase somehow got hired by the Jets, and is basically being kept as a sideline tanking device to secure the No. 1 pick. And the pipeline is also thin, as the incessant annual coaching turnover has created few appealing options.

So what if there were a Super Bowl coach with a higher NFL winning percentage than Bill Belichick available? Well, he exists and could either be intrigued by a return to the NFL or forced there. And one of the most compelling storylines of this year’s coaching carousel will be whether NFL owners and front offices can stomach hiring him.

That coach, of course, is Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. He won at a nearly 70% clip (44-19-1) in his four seasons in San Francisco (2011-14), the fifth-best winning percentage in NFL history. He came within a whisker of winning the Super Bowl in the 2012 season, reached the playoffs three times and realistically could have reached the Super Bowl in all of those years. He also handled quarterbacks deftly, as Alex Smith thrived under his tutelage and Colin Kaepernick helped usher in a new era of NFL offense.

Buzz is filtering through NFL front offices that Harbaugh is open to return to the league. And that brings into focus the fascinating question of whether an NFL franchise would be tempted by the duality of Harbaugh’s NFL tenure – a track record of winning that came with significant headaches.

“I just don’t hear his name out there anywhere,” said an industry source. “I would be surprised if it happens.”

The record on the field is as distinguished as the bluster that has accompanied his exits, as his departure from San Francisco was as toxic, divisive and cartoonishly public as any in recent NFL history. The 49ers brass had a potentially generational head coach and openly plotted to undercut him. Does that say more about them or Harbaugh?

View photos Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls a timeout in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Ohio State won 56-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) More

It was interesting calling around to front offices, industry sources and former NFL players who played under Harbaugh. There was a distinct division, as the possibility of him returning ranged from virtually no chance to ringing endorsements.

Does Harbaugh deserve another crack at the NFL?

“If Jim Harbaugh is available and he’s willing to coach in the NFL, I’m 1,000% positive there will be a market for him,” said Donte Whitner, the former 49ers safety who is an analyst for NBC Sports in the Bay Area.

Around the NFL, there’s a bit more skepticism.

“It’s a legitimate question,” said a longtime NFL executive. “He can’t quite get it fixed there at Michigan. When you leave a place in the NFL, if you have any scars, they’ll get you. And when he left San Francisco, it was scorched earth.”

So what’s next for Harbaugh at Michigan? It remains unlikely Michigan will fire him, as he’s won 71% of his games, just none of the ones that matter as he’s 2-12 against top-10 teams and winless in five games against Ohio State. The most likely option is that he coaches out the final year on his deal in 2021.

But in the wake of a 27-24 loss to Michigan State on Saturday as a 24-point favorite, a renewed focus has been placed on Harbaugh’s limitations. Michigan is an underdog to Indiana this Saturday, and a loss to the Hoosiers would only increase the din about his shortcomings.

With only about 14 months remaining on his contract, is an escape hatch in the NFL available? Multiple sources warned against completely ruling out Harbaugh, as all it takes is one NFL owner to fall in love. And billionaires aren’t easily scared off by difficult personalities, as they usually see one in the mirror every morning. But expect the general managers and those who have to work with Harbaugh day-to-day to dig in past the winning percentage.

