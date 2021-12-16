Harvick's 'Grave Digger' car named Lionel Racing's top-selling die-cast for 2021

Lionel Racing released its list of the best-selling NASCAR die-cast cars for 2021 on Wednesday. Topping the list was a popular choice, the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a “Grave Digger” monster truck design that Kevin Harvick raced at Nashville Superspeedway in June.

Lionel, official die-cast maker of NASCAR, indicated that the sales numbers were tabulated from wholesale outlets, dealers, team stores and its own online store to determine the top 10 sellers.

The full top-10 list:

1. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Grave Digger Ford from Nashville

2. Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet champion edition

3. Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet

4. Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet from his championship-clinching win at Phoenix Raceway

5. Dale Earnhardt Jr., No. 8 United for America Chevrolet from his Xfinity Series start at Richmond Raceway

6. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet “night owl” model

7. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Llumar Chevrolet from his Circuit of The Americas victory

8. Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet from his Las Vegas Motor Speedway win

9. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet throwback from Darlington Raceway

10. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 McDonald’s Toyota from his Talladega Superspeedway victory