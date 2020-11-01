Harvick's championship hopes at risk after Martinsville incident

NASCAR Cup Series regular-season champion Kevin Harvick’s title hopes were in jeopardy on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

Another car made contact with the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford and knocked the valve stem off the left-rear wheel, causing the tire to lose air. Harvick was then forced to pit from 25th on Lap 180 under green. The unscheduled stop put him two laps down.

An unrelated caution came out five laps later. While the a group of lead-lap cars pitted, Harvick stayed out to get the wave-around. He was only one lap down when the green flag returned, running 31st.

Harvick entered the race second in the playoff standings with a 41-point advantage, but the first among those not locked in. After this happened, he dropped to fifth and 15 points below the cutline. Fellow Round of 8 contender Chase Elliott was leading midway through Stage 2. Later in the stage he moved back above the playoff cutline when Joey Logano took the lead. A new playoff winner for this round could put Harvick’s bid to advance in jeopardy.

