Harvick survives puncture to win the NASCAR Cup round at Michigan

Kyran Gibbons
Autosport
Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick survived a stage one puncture at Michigan to claim his second NASCAR Cup Series win of 2019.

Harvick was running in second behind Penske's Brad Keselowski in the opening stages, before he picked up a right-front puncture on his SHR Ford as he rounded Turn 3.

Diving into the pitlane for an early opening stop, Harvick eventually finished the stage in sixth having not dropped off of the lead lap, albeit now offset on strategy and largely anonymous through stage two as a result.

But Harvick returned to the front of the field in the final 50 laps, running in fifth place after the final restart in the final quarter of the 200 lap race.

Harvick managed to dive to the inside of Joey Logano at Turn 1 to seize the lead with 17 laps remaining and, critically, was comfortable with fuel mileage while his rivals immediately behind had to fuel save.

With the field having made their final scheduled pitstops with 50 laps to go, several drivers were short on fuel in the closing stages.

Logano, who won June's Michigan race, led for 52 laps in the final stage but was forced to pit with 4 laps to go - subsequently dropping out of second place to finish 17th.

His Penske team-mates also faced late race pitstops after having locked out the top three positions at the final restart.

Ryan Blaney was forced to pit from third on the penultimate lap, while Brad Keselowski was significantly under-filled at his final pitstop and returned to the pitlane with 12 laps remaining.

Blaney ended up in 24th while Keselowski finished 17th.

Their fuel dramas allowed Denny Hamlin to inherit second place at the chequered flag.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver fought his team-mate Martin Truex Jr for stage one victory, ultimately finishing in second.

Truex had started at the rear of the field after failing pre-race technical inspection, but surged through the field to reach the top 10 within the first 20 laps.

He nearly won stage two but for a late caution with five laps to go, which negated the track position he had gained with his second fuel only pitstop of the race.

A quick restart meant points leader Kyle Busch won stage two.

Truex ended up finishing the race in fourth, ahead of Daniel Suarez, Busch and Ryan Preece, who all climbed up into the top 10 in the closing stages as drivers struggled to reach the finish.

Ryan Newman extended his lead over his playoff rivals and is now 16 points clear of the cut-line after finishing 12th.

He entered the race level on points with Jimmie Johnson, who is now 12 points adrift of a playoff place - and leap-frogged in the standings by Suarez.

Johnson was four laps down in stage one after sliding into the wall on the exit of Turn 2 while battling fellow playoff hopeful Clint Bowyer.

Bowyer, who would later be pitched into the wall and retirement by Paul Menard, is now only six points clear of the playoff threshold in 16th place.

Race result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Laps

Gap

1

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

200

2h40m59.s

2

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

200

1.054s

3

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

200

16.800s

4

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

200

18.645s

5

Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

200

18.679s

6

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

200

22.144s

7

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

200

22.380s

8

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

200

22.508s

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

200

23.767s

10

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

200

24.643s

11

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

200

24.983s

12

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

200

25.340s

13

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

200

28.312s

14

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

200

28.611s

15

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

200

28.804s

16

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

200

30.079s

17

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

200

30.968s

18

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

200

34.481s

19

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

200

34.713s

20

Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

200

38.593s

21

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

200

39.357s

22

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

200

39.775s

23

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

200

45.970s

24

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

200

52.875s

25

Matt Tifft

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

199

1 Lap

26

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

199

1 Lap

27

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

199

1 Lap

28

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

199

1 Lap

29

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

198

2 Laps

30

Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

196

4 Laps

31

Quin Houff

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

196

4 Laps

32

Austin Theriault

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

194

6 Laps

33

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

193

7 Laps

34

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

192

8 Laps

35

Garrett Smithley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

192

8 Laps

36

Cody Ware

Petty Ware Racing

Ford

191

9 Laps

37

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

139

Accident

38

Spencer Boyd

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

123

Accident

