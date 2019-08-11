Harvick survives puncture to win the NASCAR Cup round at Michigan
Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick survived a stage one puncture at Michigan to claim his second NASCAR Cup Series win of 2019.
Harvick was running in second behind Penske's Brad Keselowski in the opening stages, before he picked up a right-front puncture on his SHR Ford as he rounded Turn 3.
Diving into the pitlane for an early opening stop, Harvick eventually finished the stage in sixth having not dropped off of the lead lap, albeit now offset on strategy and largely anonymous through stage two as a result.
But Harvick returned to the front of the field in the final 50 laps, running in fifth place after the final restart in the final quarter of the 200 lap race.
Harvick managed to dive to the inside of Joey Logano at Turn 1 to seize the lead with 17 laps remaining and, critically, was comfortable with fuel mileage while his rivals immediately behind had to fuel save.
With the field having made their final scheduled pitstops with 50 laps to go, several drivers were short on fuel in the closing stages.
Logano, who won June's Michigan race, led for 52 laps in the final stage but was forced to pit with 4 laps to go - subsequently dropping out of second place to finish 17th.
His Penske team-mates also faced late race pitstops after having locked out the top three positions at the final restart.
Ryan Blaney was forced to pit from third on the penultimate lap, while Brad Keselowski was significantly under-filled at his final pitstop and returned to the pitlane with 12 laps remaining.
Blaney ended up in 24th while Keselowski finished 17th.
Their fuel dramas allowed Denny Hamlin to inherit second place at the chequered flag.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver fought his team-mate Martin Truex Jr for stage one victory, ultimately finishing in second.
Truex had started at the rear of the field after failing pre-race technical inspection, but surged through the field to reach the top 10 within the first 20 laps.
He nearly won stage two but for a late caution with five laps to go, which negated the track position he had gained with his second fuel only pitstop of the race.
A quick restart meant points leader Kyle Busch won stage two.
Truex ended up finishing the race in fourth, ahead of Daniel Suarez, Busch and Ryan Preece, who all climbed up into the top 10 in the closing stages as drivers struggled to reach the finish.
Ryan Newman extended his lead over his playoff rivals and is now 16 points clear of the cut-line after finishing 12th.
He entered the race level on points with Jimmie Johnson, who is now 12 points adrift of a playoff place - and leap-frogged in the standings by Suarez.
Johnson was four laps down in stage one after sliding into the wall on the exit of Turn 2 while battling fellow playoff hopeful Clint Bowyer.
Bowyer, who would later be pitched into the wall and retirement by Paul Menard, is now only six points clear of the playoff threshold in 16th place.
Race result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
Gap
1
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
200
2h40m59.s
2
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
200
1.054s
3
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
200
16.800s
4
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
200
18.645s
5
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
200
18.679s
6
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
200
22.144s
7
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
200
22.380s
8
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
200
22.508s
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
200
23.767s
10
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
200
24.643s
11
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
200
24.983s
12
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
200
25.340s
13
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
200
28.312s
14
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
200
28.611s
15
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
200
28.804s
16
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
200
30.079s
17
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
200
30.968s
18
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
200
34.481s
19
Team Penske
Ford
200
34.713s
20
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
200
38.593s
21
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
200
39.357s
22
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
200
39.775s
23
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
200
45.970s
24
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
200
52.875s
25
Matt Tifft
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
199
1 Lap
26
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
199
1 Lap
27
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
199
1 Lap
28
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
199
1 Lap
29
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
198
2 Laps
30
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
196
4 Laps
31
Quin Houff
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
196
4 Laps
32
Austin Theriault
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
194
6 Laps
33
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
193
7 Laps
34
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
192
8 Laps
35
Garrett Smithley
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
192
8 Laps
36
Cody Ware
Petty Ware Racing
Ford
191
9 Laps
37
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
139
Accident
38
Spencer Boyd
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
123
Accident
