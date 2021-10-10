Harvick spins Elliott in Charlotte Roval elimination race

NASCAR Playoffs contender Chase Elliott sustained severe damage to his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet during Sunday‘s elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Kevin Harvick‘s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford turned Elliott early in the final stage on Lap 55, and the Chevy smacked hard into the wall and needed major repairs on pit road. The right rear was hurt the most, but really, the entire rear end was smashed.

Elliott entered Sunday‘s cutoff race nine points above the elimination line. He won Stage 1 earlier on Lap 25. He was second at the end of Stage 2 on Lap 50. That gave him a playoff point and 19 stage points.

Harvick, meanwhile, came in below the elimination line by the same amount of points. He was 10th in the first stage and third in the second, giving him nine stage points.

These two drivers had issues three weeks ago at Bristol Motor Speedway.

This story will be updated.