Harvick sounds off on Chase Elliott : ‘Chicken (expletive)’
Kevin Harvick unloads on Chase Elliott and the contact on track and heated exchange on pit road at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Listen in as Chase Elliott sounds off on Kevin Harvick after the two make contact on track and have words on pit road.
After Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick clashed on track, Kyle Larson took the lead from Harvick with four laps to go and won Saturday at Bristol.
Kyle Larson talks about the finish at Bristol Motor Speedway, highlighting teammate Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick's tangle at the end.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kevin Harvick shadowed Chase Elliott down pit road after Saturday night‘s race at Bristol Motor Speedway, his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford practically kissing the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet as they parked. Both exited their cars immediately, ready for some type of confrontation after their on-track drama. Not even bothering with […]
Bristol Cup race results: See where everybody finished in Saturday's first-round finale for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
Watch as Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott have words after an on-track incident between the two drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Watch the best moments from the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway that saw a dramatic finish.
Kyle Larson won at Bristol Motor Speedway — not really a big surprise or even the most interesting part of NASCAR's first playoff elimination race. The post-race feud between reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick stole the show Saturday night, especially when Harvick angrily told the energized crowd: “I’m ready to freakin' rip somebody’s head off." The fickle crowd struggled to pick a side before settling firmly behind Elliott, NASCAR's most popular driver.
Lap-by-lap highlights for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott had multiple confrontations as NASCAR's biggest feud of the season erupted Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Michael McDowell each were eliminated from the Cup playoffs.
The all-time list of NASCAR Cup Series winners starts with Richard Petty (200 wins) and includes more than 60 drivers who won just a single time at NASCAR’s top level. Below is the list of all-time winners, in order, in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last update: After Race 29 of 2021 season (Bristol-2) Active drivers […]
Get a look from a different angle as Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott get heated on pit road after the Bristol Night Race.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — If it weren‘t for the final two laps of Friday night‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet and the No. 22 Team Penske Ford would have left the Tennessee short track rather unscathed. Instead, both were severely damaged due to continuous beating and banging […]
Kyle Larson won NASCAR’s Cup race at Bristol on Saturday night, but four drivers saw their playoff hopes dashed. Here’s who was cut from the field Saturday night.
