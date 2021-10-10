Harvick: ‘Sometimes real life teaches you good lessons’
Kevin Harvick comments on the latest run-in between him and Chase Elliott and the Turn 1 wreck that ended the No. 4's playoffs.
NASCAR Playoffs contender Chase Elliott sustained severe damage to his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet during Sunday‘s elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Kevin Harvick‘s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford turned Elliott early in the final stage on Lap 55, and the Chevy smacked hard into the wall and needed major repairs on […]
Kevin Harvick‘s playoff hopes came to an end with 11 laps remaining in Sunday‘s Round of 12 elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. RELATED: Race results | At-track photos The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford overshot Turn 1, locked up and crunched the barrier. The car ended up on the hook after Harvick […]
Chase Elliott discusses his latest run-in with Kevin Harvick and bouncing back from that incident to advance to the Round of 8.
Kyle Larson rallied from early electrical issues Sunday to win for the seventh time this season and storm into the third round of NASCAR's playoffs. Larson's victory on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway ended a topsy-turvy day for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott moved into the round of eight, but Alex Bowman and William Byron were eliminated and Elliott was nearly sabotaged by a vengeful Kevin Harvick.
Harvick's car went head-on into the wall with less than 15 laps to go after he intentionally crashed Chase Elliott earlier in the race.
Everything you need to know about Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff elimination race at Charlotte as it happens.
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App Monday, Oct. 11 6:30 p.m., NASCAR […]
Kyle Larson claimed his seventh win of the season in Sunday's Round of 12 elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Brad Keselowski survives to advance at Charlotte Motor Speedway's Roval after what he classifies as 'not a good day' for his No. 2 team.
