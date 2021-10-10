Harvick: ‘Sometimes real life teaches you good lessons’

Associated Press

Antonio Brown is 33 years old and no longer the top playmaker on his team. With Tom Brady's help on and off the field, though, the oft-troubled receiver is making the most of an opportunity to revive his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns, while Brown showed no signs of slowing down as a playmaker, becoming the fastest NFL player to 900 receptions as the defending Super Bowl champions rolled to a 45-17 rout of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.