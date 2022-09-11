Harvick reacts to Kansas Wreck: ‘Go win’ at Bristol
Listen in as Kevin Harvick reacts to wrecking out at Kansas Speedway saying he needs to 'go win' at Bristol Motor Speedway next week.
Watch as Kevin Harvick has an issue behind the No. 45 of Bubba Wallace, slamming the wall and ending his day at Kansas Speedway.
Kevin Harvick spoke out about NASCAR safety, saying more needs to be done in a year that has seen fires in cars and hard impacts for drivers.
Kevin Harvick will face a must-win situation next week at Bristol to advance in the Cup playoffs after he crashed at Kansas.
