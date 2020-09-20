Harvick holds off Kyle Busch for Bristol Night Race win; Round of 12 set

Kevin Harvick held off top challenger Kyle Busch on Saturday night, notching his ninth victory of the NASCAR Cup Series season as the playoff field was trimmed from 16 to 12 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

RELATED: Unofficial results

Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford led 226 of the 500 laps in the annual Bass Pro Shops Night Race, which was held during the playoffs for the first time. His third win at the .533-mile Tennessee track was the 58th of his Cup Series career.

Busch finished second for the fourth time this season in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, extending his season-long winless skid to 29 races. Erik Jones took third place with rookie Tyler Reddick fourth and Aric Almirola fifth.

Harvick and Brad Keselowski had already clinched spots in the next three-race set in the 10-race postseason, on the basis of wins earlier in the Round of 16. Denny Hamlin was already in the Round of 12 with his points edge. Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Busch, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer, Almirola and Kurt Busch also advanced on points.

Eliminated from the playoffs were rookie Cole Custer, William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Matt DiBenedetto.

Byron’s fate was the first one settled. His No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet retired after just 232 of 500 laps, sustaining terminal front-end damage in a tangle with Christopher Bell and Joey Gase. Byron finished 38th in the 40-car field.

DiBenedetto fell three laps down after making an unscheduled pit stop with the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford for a loose wheel on Lap 186. He rallied to return to the lead lap early in Stage 3 but wound up three laps back in 19th and out of the playoffs.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ next race is the South Point 400, scheduled Sept. 27 (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The event is the first of three races in the postseason’s Round of 12.

This story will be updated.