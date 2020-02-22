Harvick defends Buschs Truck Series win, puts up $50,000 bounty to beat him

Kyle Busch earned his 57th career NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series win in Friday night‘s Strat 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Per usual, the Victory Lane trip for “Rowdy” in the Gander Truck Series’ 600th race came with virtual boos from fans on social media, even NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson chimed in with an emoji that indicated Busch is “cherry-picking” the competition.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Friday night‘s race is one of only five races Busch is allowed to compete in during the 2020 Gander Truck Series season, others include Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 14), Homestead-Miami Speedway (March 20), Texas Motor Speedway (March 27) and Kansas Speedway (May 30).

Despite the backlash, Busch had an unlikely competitor come to the rescue and defend his truck efforts — fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver and former rival Kevin Harvick.

Be a good time for you to build some trucks! #notthateasy https://t.co/VGD3QyDLQA — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) February 22, 2020

I like this so let‘s make this fun. I‘ll put up a $50,000 bounty for any full time cup driver who races a truck and can beat @KyleBusch in his next 4 races. #gameon https://t.co/BRjLCTxFJQ — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) February 22, 2020

I bet those 70-80 families who he employs really appreciates him racing. https://t.co/doYejMmkPx — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) February 22, 2020

Then Harvick put his money where his mouth is — literally — offering up a $50,000 bounty for any full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver who can find a truck ride and beat Busch in one of his next four events.

Story continues

Him driving keeps those trucks on the track. No sponsorship none of those three trucks race every week. Way more to it then him driving and winning. https://t.co/EZPYUN9tsw — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) February 22, 2020

Landon Cassill and Timmy Hill quickly replied with interest.

How can I make a run at this? — landon cassill (@landoncassill) February 22, 2020

Glad I‘m running full time cup this year… I have some more incentive these next few truck races 😎 — Timmy Hill (@TimmyHillRacer) February 22, 2020

Only time will tell if Harvick‘s wallet will become a little lighter or if Busch is just that untouchable.