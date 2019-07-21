Harvick defeats Hamlin in late NASCAR thriller at New Hampshire
Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick survived a final lap battle at New Hampshire with Denny Hamlin to clinch his first victory of the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Hamlin was leading throughout a large portion of the final stage before Kyle Larson hit the wall at Turn 1 and triggered a caution with 37 of the 301 laps to go.
Harvick was running in the top five and opted to stay out in order to take the lead at the restart.
Hamlin restarted in fourth and swiftly cleared both team-mates Martin Truex Jr and Erik Jones - who also stayed out - to set up a showdown with Harvick.
The gap between the two had stabalised at half a second, but with Harvick compromised by traffic on the penultimate lap, Hamlin closed to within inches of the SHR Ford entering the last tour.
Hamlin tagged Harvick's bumper entering Turn 1 but the SHR driver managed to stay ahead.
Entering the final turns, Harvick took a defensive line and despite closing to Harvick's outside quarter-panel at the last corner, Hamlin was unable to squeeze through.
You have to see this! @KevinHarvick fights off @dennyhamlin to score the victory at @NHMS! pic.twitter.com/4gWJKl7tpN
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 21, 2019
Harvick's first win of 2019 arrives at the same venue at which he clinched his sixth victory last season. It is also the first win of the year for SHR.
Starting at the back of the field in a backup car - and the same JGR Toyota which propelled Truex Jr to victory at Richmond earlier in the season - Hamlin rose to ninth by the end of stage one.
Both Hamlin and Harvick were among a number of front runners to sacrifice stage points at the end of the second stage, pitting at a late caution in order to gain track position towards the end of the race.
Erik Jones clinched a second consecutive third place. He endured an eventful second stage, trading paint with Hamlin at the two battled early on before Jones collided with Alex Bowman's Chevrolet in the pitlane.
Jones slipped to 28th as a result, and while recovering he tagged the Roush Fenway Racing Ford of Ricky Stenhouse Jr, causing a tyre rub which would send the #17 car into the wall.
Jones surged back through the pack in stage three and opted to run the same strategy as Harvick at the final caution, narrowly avoiding crossing the commitment line for the pitlane after a late call to stay out.
A late charge from Leavine Family Racing's Matt DiBenedetto propelled him to his second top five finish of the year, behind the top Penske car of Ryan Blaney.
Martin Truex Jr took sixth ahead of Ryan Newman. The latter ended up seventh despite starting in a backup car at the tail of the field and losing a cylinder halfway through the final stage.
His Roush Fenway crew managed to change the faulty coil wire through three consecutive pitstops under caution to stay on the lead lap.
Kyle Busch made sure all four Joe Gibbs Racing cars reached the top eight.
He claimed victory in stage one but contact with Larson late in stage two triggered an additional pitstop compromised his strategy.
Later hitting the Turn 1 wall, Busch drove through tow misalignment to eighth.
Points' leader Joey Logano and his Penske team-mate rounded out the top 10, while stage two winner Aric Almirola took 11th in his 300th NASCAR start.
Race result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
Gap
1
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
301
3h03m37.s
2
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
301
0.210s
3
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
301
3.987s
4
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
301
5.447s
5
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
301
5.939s
6
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
301
6.406s
7
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
301
8.504s
8
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
301
8.997s
9
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
301
10.944s
10
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
301
11.566s
11
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
301
12.898s
12
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
301
13.280s
13
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
301
14.095s
14
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
301
14.992s
15
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
301
16.475s
16
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
301
17.023s
17
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
301
19.588s
18
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
301
21.920s
19
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
300
1 Lap
20
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
300
1 Lap
21
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
300
1 Lap
22
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
300
1 Lap
23
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
299
2 Laps
24
Matt Tifft
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
299
2 Laps
25
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
299
2 Laps
26
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
298
3 Laps
27
Reed Sorenson
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
294
7 Laps
28
Andy Seuss
Petty Ware Racing
Ford
291
10 Laps
29
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
290
11 Laps
30
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
288
13 Laps
31
Quin Houff
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
287
14 Laps
32
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
268
33 Laps
33
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
264
Accident
34
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
261
40 Laps
35
Austin Theriault
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
185
Rear Gear
36
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
135
Accident
37
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
110
Accident
