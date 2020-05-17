Harvick claims career win No. 50 in NASCAR's return at Darlington

Kevin Harvick won The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway, as the NASCAR Cup Series resumed its 2020 season Sunday after the COVID-19 outbreak paused its schedule.

The driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford led a race-high 159 laps of the 293-lap event around the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval in South Carolina — that’s more than half the race. Harvick brought the field to green after a late-race caution led to a restart. He and Alex Bowman had a hard-fought, side-by-side battle for the lead, which Harvick held on to all the way through the checkered flag.

RELATED: Unofficial results | At-track gallery

This victory marks Harvick’s 50th at NASCAR’s premiere level, making him the 14th driver in Cup Series history to reach that milestone. Harvick broke a tie with Tony Stewart at 49 wins and is now tied with Junior Johnson and Ned Jarrett for 12th place on the all-time list. It was also Harvick’s second career Cup win at Darlington.

Bowman came in second, followed by Kurt Busch and Chase Elliott. Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five, while Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek and Matt Kenseth completed the top 10.

Kenseth was making his NASCAR return after retiring from the sport at the end of the 2018 season, replacing Kyle Larson in the No. 42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing. The organization released Larson after he used a racial slur during an iRacing stream.

Also making his NASCAR return since his last-lap crash in the Daytona 500, Ryan Newman finished 15th in his No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford. He was the reason the last yellow flag flew, spinning in Turn 1 with a tire down, and it was enough to draw a caution.

Brad Keselowski, who earned the pole position from a random draw, wound up 13th after winning Stage 2. Stage 1 winner William Byron was 35th after a flat tire on Lap 110 ruined his chances for a good finish.