Harvick, Chase and Chicago Street Race, storylines abound in NASCAR's second half | Through the gears

It’s not exactly halfway, but with broadcasts switching from Fox to NBC and no more off weeks remaining, it sure feels like a final reset before the stretch run of the NASCAR season.

There’s been plenty of drama already, but in the coming 20 races, that figures only to ramp up as the playoff pressure gets heavier.

Just 10 races remain in Chase Elliott’s quest for a win and a playoff berth. Just 20 races remain in the career of Kevin Harvick.

And those are just two storylines to watch as the season trudges over the midseason hump.

Let's go through the gears and look at a few developments to watch.

First gear

Will Chase Elliott win in the next 10 races and punch his ticket into the playoffs?

Certainly, first up in the minds of many fans, will Chase Elliott win a race to get into the playoffs?

Missing six races due to injury and another due to suspension has put Elliott into a must-win situation and though he hasn’t demonstrated winning speed in the nine events he’s run, he seems to be gaining on it. A fifth-place finish at Sonoma last week was his best finish since finishing second at Auto Club in the second race of the year.

And there’s more good news. Elliott has five combined career wins at the 10 tracks remaining in the regular season, including a victory at Nashville last season. There are three road courses left and Elliott has the best career average finish on such tracks (8th) and his seven wins are more than twice that of anyone else (Tyler Reddick, three).

Second gear

Kevin Harvick greets fans during driver introductions for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, 2023.

Also nearing the halfway point is Kevin Harvick’s retirement tour and thus far, it’s gone well.

Harvick is fifth in points and has seven top 10s, putting him in a good position for a playoff berth though he’d likely just win and get it over with.

Undoubtedly, a victory for Harvick would be a popular one and he has plenty of time and favorable circuits coming. But beyond that, can Harvick make a realistic run at a second title?

We’ll find out, but regardless, we should all appreciate having him in the field while we still do.

Third gear

Last year, Austin Dillon won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, clinching an unlikely playoff berth and knocked Martin Truex Jr. out of the postseason.

Who gets in, who gets knocked out?

It’s a fascinating situation near the bubble in the points standings right now. Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez, Ty Gibbs, Michael McDowell and AJ Allmendinger are currently 15th-to-20th and there are several drivers beyond that capable of winning, including Elliott in 27th.

Last year, Austin Dillon knocked Martin Truex Jr. out of the playoffs with a win in the regular-season finale at Daytona and with each new driver to win, someone is ousted. With each passing week, the screws are tightened on those who have to win to get in and those who will suffer most from such scenarios.

Fourth gear

NASCAR Chicago Street Race course layout

Chicago Street Race: Success or setback?

The spotlight will shine brightly on NASCAR as it invades the Windy City and the hype train has been chugging along since the event’s announcement in July. There will be concerts (Miranda Lambert, the Chainsmokers, the Black Crowes among them), the event will air on national television (NBC) and with that, there will be plenty of viewers of both the casual and devoted variety.

But can NASCAR deliver a good race?

The answer to that will likely determine whether the event becomes a fixture or fades as an experiment gone wrong.

