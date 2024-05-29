Harvey/Wells County's Tallen Thorson motivated by state title wins

May 29—BISMARCK — The legacy of the Thorson family in the Harvey/Wells County track and field program continued at the 2024 NDHSAA State Track and Field Championships.

Junior Tallen Thorson finished first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.26 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.02.

"It was a really cool feeling," Thorson said. "It was the first time I ever obviously won two state championships in the same year. But I was happy with the 300, mainly because I PR'd (set a personal record) and I got my older brother's time. The 110, I was happy I won but I was a little upset about my time because I wasn't anywhere close to my PR or PR'ing."

After winning the 300-meter hurdles, Thorson showed his excitement on the track.

"That was just, my sophomore season didn't go as planned," Thorson said. "I was really fired up by that all year, just by falling short, falling in the last hurdle and choking."

During his junior season, Thorson ran the 110-meter hurdles 12 times and the 300-meter hurdles 10 times. Out of those 22 races, he finished first 17 times including the two state title-winning races.

"It's pretty humbling. It's fun to see him succeed," Hornets head coach and Tallen's mother Kim Thorson said. "He's worked so hard offseason, during the season, he's constantly doing something, that kid. I think the biggest thing for him is seeing him excel on his own pace as far as beating his own times. A big goal for him was to get his best times this year and to beat his brother's times, which he did this year, so he's pretty pumped about that. So it's nice to see a kid that works so hard get the title there."

Thorson said heading into this season he did not have lofty goals.

"Instead of going for the titles, I was going for times because I felt like I put less pressure on myself and let me allow myself to have more fun with my friends at track meets, instead of trying to be the best," Thorson said. "I was just trying to go for certain times and each meet trying to shave it down just a little more."

Thorson's older brother, Madden, graduated in 2022 after a career that saw him win a state title in the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles. His career-best times in those two events were 14.94 in the 110-meter hurdles and 39.56 in the 300-meter hurdles.

Kim Thorson said she enjoys watching Tallen try to chase Madden's times and surpass her older son's achievements. She said Madden is very proud of his younger brother and his accomplishments.

"It's really hard to describe in words," she said. "It's so humbling as a mom and a coach, sometimes wearing both of those hats is a little tough. But they're so easy to coach, both of them. I think Madden has been such a good role model for Tallen as far as hard work and Tallen got to see firsthand what hard work and getting in the weight room is. The speed-acceleration program that we have here, it's called high performance, so non-stop working hard and to just get the reward for that is so heartwarming and humbling. I can't put it into words honestly, it brings me to tears every time I think about it."

One of the biggest turning points in Thorson's season came at the Howard Wood Relays on May 4, when he was disqualified in the 110-meter race after tripping and falling on one of the hurdles.

"I figured out my race after that," Thorson said. "I knew I could get really low over the hurdle and fast, just gotta keep my trail leg up. That's when I started smashing my PRs. So that helped a lot."

In the lead-up to his sophomore season, Thorson suffered a back injury while lifting weights, which he said still bothers him today. Thorson said it started to bother him again midway through the season and he was regularly putting ice on his back during the state meet. Kim said her son gets cortisone shots in his back to help deal with the pain.

"It's just been taking it easy, day by day and progressively being more aggressive with my workouts," Thorson said. "It's been good lately, I haven't had to get any shots so that's good."

Despite the success, Thorson said he is still motivated to improve his times next year. Thorson said he wants to break the record in both the hurdle events and push them out to a place that would be difficult for somebody else to break.

"I'm for sure gonna be grinding away with my speed," Thorson said. "I think I need to get a lot faster and quicker and hopefully I can get the state records next year."