Harvey Schiller responds to Michael Jordan calling him a d**k in ‘Last Dance’

Though the Dream Team dominated the 1992 Barcelona Olympics in convincing fashion, their eventual victory was not without controversy.

"The Last Dance" depicts said controversy, which centered around the gold medal ceremony that followed their 117-85 victory over Croatia in the finals. For the ceremony, the entirety of Team USA was directed to wear sanctioned team outfits, which had been designed and produced by Reebok.

That created some discontent with players with conflicting endorsement deals. Michael Jordan was most vocal in his opposition - especially towards then USOC Executive Director Harvey Schiller, who is quoted in the Chicago Tribune in July 1992 as emphatically stating that there could "be no exceptions" related to the athletes' attire.

"Harvey Schiller. What a d**k," Jordan says privately in a car, presumably driving around Barcelona, in footage from 1992 in the documentary. "They said they're going to try to hide the Reebok on it. But they can't hide it like I'm going to hide it. They in for a big f**king surprise."

That surprise was Jordan wrapping himself in an American flag for the ceremony, so as to conceal the Reebok logo, a move that opened eyes even in the moment.

But it was his rant against Schiller that caught the most attention during the airing of "The Last Dance." Apparently, even Schiller took notice. On Monday, he tweeted this out in response to becoming the center of internet conversation:

Well, I bet the Dream Team members still have their Olympic Reebok award uniforms. — Harvey Schiller (@HWSCHILLER) May 4, 2020

I have to be honest here: After staring at this tweet for over 10 minutes, I have no idea whether this is intended to be a good-natured rib or a genuine clap-back against Jordan and company. I do not know Harvey Schiller, nor do I know his sense of humor.

Still, the entire anecdote, though rather minute in the grand scheme of the documentary, is pretty emblematic of Jordan. Hard-headed, image-focused, but always gets his way. Even if the Reebok-decorated tracksuit is lying somewhere, dusty in his cellar, that much all remains true.

