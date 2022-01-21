Harvey Langi signs contract extension with Patriots

Patriots extend contract of core special teamer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The agent for New England Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi, who contributes primarily on special teams, announced that Langi's second stint in Foxboro will last at least a little longer.

Langi, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent, signed a one-year extension with the Patriots Friday through the 2022 season.

Langi, 29, originally signed with New England as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2017. He appeared in one game in the regular season before suffering serious injuries in a car accident, spending the rest of the year on injured reserve and was released during roster cutdowns in 2018.

Langi went on to appear in 30 games with the New York Jets in 2019 and 2020 before re-signing with the Patriots last season. He appeared in seven games -- with one start on defense, against the Jets -- before suffering a knee injury which ended his season. Langi played 16 defensive snaps for New England in 2021 and 98 more on special teams.