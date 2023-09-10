Harvey football: Shahn Alston enjoys recruiting trip to Ohio State after a marquee Friday night performance

Sep. 10—Shahn Alston had a pretty memorable weekend. It's hard to debate that.

A sophomore at Harvey, Alston celebrated Friday night football on Sept. 8 by rushing for 164 yards and three touchdowns in the Red Raiders' 49-13 win over Brooklyn.

He then got up early the next morning and was in Columbus as a guest of Ohio State's football team as part of the Buckeyes' 35-7 win over Youngstown State.

The trip to Ohio State was Alston's third as an Ohio State recruit, but his first time soaking in the game-day experience. He and other recruits watched the Buckeyes depart the team hotel, then gathered in a lounge with recruits to eat and "bond with each other," before heading out to the field to get an up-close viewing of pregame warmups.

"It was great," Alston said. "A great atmosphere to be there and see what it's like on game day at Ohio State. It's a whole different experience being down on the field seeing the size difference and physicality of those players. It's up close and personal, and a TV doesn't give you that perspective."

A 5-foot-10, 205-pound running back, Alston has already earned a handful of college football offers from West Virginia, Akron, Ball State, Toledo, Miami and Ohio University. After next weekend's home game against Independence, Alston will go on a recruiting visit to Notre Dame to see the Fighting Irish play Central Michigan.

"I'm looking forward to that one, too, to compare the experience to Ohio State's," he said. "It'll be fun."

Alston said he doesn't follow specific teams as much as he follows players. He said he has an appreciation for programs like Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia and USC, but added, "I'm more of a player-follower type. Recently I've been looking at JK Dobbins and Saquon Barkley."

Dobbins is a running back for the Baltimore Ravens, while Barkley is with the New York Giants.

Alston quickly pointed out that his primary focus right now is on the progression of the Harvey football team. He was part of a 1-2 running back punch in Week 4 that not only showcased him piling up big numbers, but also Chris Burt, who went for 127 yards and a pair of scores.

"Chris had a big game and the O-line did a great job blocking for us," Alston said. "Trent Hall had a great game blocking at receiver, too. It was a team win. I'm happy we got that one and I'm looking forward to next week's game already."

Coach Mick Mohner said the evolution of the running game with Alston and Burt — another sophomore — has been fun to watch. He credited the offensive line of Christian Cowlin, Xhavier Nurse, Nate Bauerle, Levin Mullen and P.J. Edwards for their hand in the big night.

"Man, they're special," Mohner said of his sophomore backfield tandem. "They complement each other well. They compete with each other, but they're also their biggest cheerleaders on the field. When Chris scored, the first person out there celebrating was Shahn. Theyy really enjoy and love playing with each other. That's what makes it so special."