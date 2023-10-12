Harvey at Cardinal football: Preview capsule for Oct. 13 game

Oct. 12—Harvey at Cardinal

What: CVC Valley Division game

Whne: 7 p.m., Oct. 13

Where: Richard A. Moss Stadium

Records: Harvey 4-4 (2-1 CVC Valley), Cardinal 5-3 (2-1 CVC Valley)

Last week: Cardinal def. Grand Valley, 42-6, Kirtland def. Harvey, 49-14

Playoff picture: Harvey is 22nd in Division III, Region 9; Cardinal is ninth in Division VI, Region 21

For the record: Both teams would benefit greatly from a win or two as the regular season nears the end to get into the playoff picture. A Cardinal win here would almost certainly clinch a playoff berth. The Huskies were dominant in last week's win over Grand Valley. Quarterback Logan Strever is a fine dual-threat player, having thrown for 655 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 505 yards and 15 scores. In the passing game, Aidan Gallagher, Troy Domen and Reese Soltis are the top targets. ... That being said, the big key to this game is Cardinal's running defense because Harvey can drive the ball down the field behind a big offensive line and the 1-2 running punch with Shahn Alston and Chris Burt. Alston is on the doorstep of a 1,000-yard rushing season. Cavon Wise has thrown for more than 700 yards as well.