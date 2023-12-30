Harvey boys basketball: Braylon Johnson overcomes multiple major injuries, becomes leader for Red Raiders

Dec. 30—Braylon Johnson wasn't sure if he would play basketball again.

After his freshman season, he had a torn labrum. Before his sophomore season, he tore an ACL three weeks after being cleared from the labrum injury, forcing him miss that season. After being cleared from that procedure, it was discovered he had a cyclops lesion in the same ACL and needed another procedure to miss the remainder of his junior year. In Johnson's sophomore and junior years combined, he played one game.

"It's been on my mind a lot throughout my recovery process," Johnson said. "Especially in the beginning after those first couple of surgeries. It was pretty bad at first. But I wouldn't wish for anything else. It's helped make me into who I am today and I'm glad I've been able to fight through it and meet some incredible people and learn a lot from them."

Johnson returned to Harvey after two years at Mentor with the hope to get to play his senior year. It took some time to be comfortable playing consistently at practice and in games again.

He had an injury scare during a scrimmage against West Geauga after an awkward landing. The worst-case scenario sprang to the front of Johnson's mind as soon as he felt the pain, but he was able to return to practice after a week.

He credits his time at Mentor as well as the work he has done with Harvey coach Eric Monty for how he is playing his first full season in three years.

"It was really scary in the moment against West Geauga, but it also felt like my body getting over that last hurdle to be 100%," Johnson said. "It was an easy switch. Coach (Bob) Krizancic prepared me really well in my time at Mentor even with me being out with my injuries. I learned a lot in my time under him. But coming back here, it's been great. Coach Monty has been able to take into account my injury history and giving me extra time to stretch out, get loose and he's been a very big piece to my recovery and has helped me get the pieces together."

Monty, who is in his first year as Red Raiders coach, knew Johnson from teaching him in middle school. But Monty didn't know Johnson was going to play for Harvey until a few days before tryouts.

Monty said it was going to be different easing Johnson back into a full slate, but was excited to see him return to the court. He did not overwork Johnson in scrimmages or preseason practices.

"I knew he could play, he was a good kid, smart and I was excited to have him back," Monty said. "The way that he handles the injuries is a great example of his perseverance. It shows some of these younger guys that when you are recovering from an injury, serious or not, that you have to work hard to get back to where you were at. To be able to come back from those kind of injuries is a testament to his work ethic but also something for the younger guys to look up to."

Johnson is one of three seniors for Harvey and one of two who start. The Red Raiders have sophomores as a majority of their roster. But they have helped Johnson in becoming the vocal leader of the group.

Harvey is led in scoring by Armani Hall with 17 points a game with Chase Goines not far behind and Neiman Booker able to work on the drive.

Johnson has become the voice of the Raiders and has been happy to work with the underclassmen. Monty said Johnson is a role model for the young group.

"It's been great, seeing these young guys progress," Johnson said. "They have so much talent in that sophomore class. Sky's the limit for them with their potential. They have some high motors, Armani is always doing his thing in the games, Neiman has one of the highest motors I've ever seen, same with Chase. He also takes pride in his defense and as long as all of them keep that going, this group can be special. They're a group that you never have to tell them what to do twice, which has made the progression as a leader a lot easier."

Monty added: "It's very encouraging. To have a third voice and a more dominant personality, someone who isn't afraid to speak their mind, kind of step up and take charge of things is good. Especially for the younger guys. We're such a young team, they need to see something like that. Especially as these sophomores transition into those types of roles in the next few years."

Johnson is also off to a strong start this season. He is averaging 10.1 points and 6.1 rebounds a game. But he took some time to start crashing the glass, as in Harvey's first game, he was working from beyond the arc.

He has 12 3-pointers for the season, five of which came in the season opener against Andrews Osborne.

But Johnson has started to move into the paint and fight for rebounds more consistently as the season has progressed. It's something that he is becoming more comfortable with and happy to make his game more rounded.

"It was a natural progression to move more inside," Johnson said. "We wanted to start things a little slow and work from the outside. I was in my head a little too much in the first few games worrying about landing and coming down on people but I've adjusted to having it be whatever is going to happen will happen and I'll go from there."