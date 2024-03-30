Harvey Barnes double seals sensational fightback victory for Newcastle against West Ham

Harvey Barnes celebrates scoring against West Ham - Reuters/Lee Smith

Newcastle United pulled off a stunning fightback to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat and keep their European qualification hopes alive.

Trailing 3-1 with 13 minutes left and with players dropping down injured like flies, they somehow found the strength of character to turn the game around.

Alexander Isak scored twice from the penalty spot but it was substitute Harvey Barnes who won the game, rolling the ball through the legs of substitute goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from a brilliant pass from Isak. The £45 million summer signing, who has been dogged by injuries all season, then smashed home a sensational winner from 25 yards to spark bedlam at St James’ Park.

It was an amazing game of football and West Ham will simply not be able to understand how they managed to lose it. But when St James’ Park gets the scent of a fightback there are few worse places for a visiting team to be and they crumbled under wave after wave of Newcastle attacks.

Manager David Moyes will have to protect Kalvin Phillips as he gave away a penalty and was turned by Barnes and left for dead in the build-up to the winner.

Newcastle 4 West Ham 3: As it happened

03:15 PM GMT

A brief chat with DAvid Moyes

We are playing against a good Newcastle team with lots of good attacking players. I think the boy kicks Kalvin Phillips’ foot, he puts his leg in front to stop Kalvin kicking the ball. We don’t concede that second penalty, I think we go on to win it. I think the referee played a huge part in the result. [Asked to elaborate, he stares straight ahead and stays quiet].

03:00 PM GMT

Here’s Eddie Howe

In my time here that’s right up there [as the best]. It was a real challenge at 3-1 down, we were swinging all over the place at times. Very difficult for the players to regroup [after all the substitutions]. It’s as electric as I’ve known it here and that includes the PSG game. After Harvey’s equaliser we just hoped they [the crowd] could just suck one in and they did. The one-on-one wasn’t easy. We hope he can stay fit and show everyone what he’s all about ... and that’s scoring. For him to come back and have that impact was a wonderful thing. These injuries mean we’re not able to express ourselves in the way we know we can. Just when we feel like we’re getting players back, we’re losing more and today, the injuries we’ve suffered have been fairly innocuous. It’s a real test for the group but the group gets stronger because of it. It takes time to adjust when we had to reshuffle. We lost our confidence but I think we still were playing well, the better team. It was a real test of character for the group at 3-1 down but the group came through it. If we can manage to get back-to-back wins that would change everything. We are desperate to get European football next season, any European football but if we can go on a run we will assess it [targeting which competition].

02:46 PM GMT

Harvey Barnes speaks to TNT Sports

With the way the game is going, it was disappointing. But we’ve always had that team spirit, we’ll never give up. It’s been a tough season for me and I’ve missed that feeling. It was amazing. My playing time has been limited. I’ve missed playing on the pitch. The atmosphere is always amazing. When you come as an away player it’s daunting but when you’re a home player it’s amazing. Scoring the winner is amazing, equaliser not as good but still amazing. We had that reset after the international break and we spoke about 10 games to challenge for that [European place].

02:42 PM GMT

Match of the season?

That’s the consensus view on TNT Sports from Joe Cole, Owen Hargreaves and Lucy Ward.

02:42 PM GMT

Full time: Newcastle 4 West Ham 3

Newcastle’s class came through the chaos to turn it around from 1-3 down to win 4-3. All down to resilience and team unity after all those injuries. They were naive at the back but devastating going forward,, Gordon all guile and streetwise smarts. But both Isak and Barnes were sensational, feeding off the crowd’s anger to seal a comeback.

West Ham made a huge mistake in taking Antonio off. It let Newcastle throw caution to the wind without any consequences.

02:39 PM GMT

90+10 min: Newcastle 4 West Ham 3

Schar, Murphy and Anderson see off a succession of West Ham crosses.

And then Halll boots a clearance away after Kudus’s shot is blocked.

02:37 PM GMT

90+9 min: Newcastle 4 West Ham 3

West Ham knock it long but Schar beats Ings to the header.

02:36 PM GMT

90+7 min: Newcastle 4 West Ham 3

Dubravka, having landed awkwardly, is hobbling.

02:36 PM GMT

90+5 min: Newcastle 4 West Ham 3

Soucek is surprised by a deep Kudus cross from the left reaching him when Dubravka flapped at it. But he couldn’t duck his head in time and it struck him square on the chest and out for a goal-kick.

02:33 PM GMT

Gordon is sent off

A second yellow card for booting the ball away after conceding a free kick.

02:32 PM GMT

90+3 min: Newcastle 4 West Ham 3

Ings ⇢ Soucek.

Anthony Gordon is named man of the match.

02:28 PM GMT

GOAL!

Newcastle 4 West Ham 3 (Barnes) For all the earlier criticism of them, valid criticism I would argue, they have so much heart and Barnes has so much skill that we have been denied the chance of seeing for most of the season. He rattles in a wonderful, curling shot into the bottom right for 20 yards. Taking Antonio off has left West Ham without someone to occupy Newcastle’s defence.

Oh my god. What a game and what strike from Harvey Barnes. I’m lost for words.

02:28 PM GMT

90 min: Newcastle 3 West Ham 3

It’s going to be eight minutes of stoppage time to add to the first half’s 10.

02:27 PM GMT

89 min: Newcastle 3 West Ham 3

Gordon pelts down the inside-right channel, feints to the left then darts to the right to open a gap to shoot from 15 yards bit spears his shot wide.

02:26 PM GMT

87 min: Newcastle 3 West Ham 3

Coufal and Barnes enjoy some heated conversation after Newcastle are penalised for offside. The ref wanders over to put himself between them.

02:25 PM GMT

85 min: Newcastle 3 West Ham 3

Newcastle have a golden chance thanks to Longstaff’s fine cross, a horrible to defend against daisycutter through the six-yard box from the right. Barnes launches himself off his feet to slide in at the back post and might well have got there with longer studs.

02:21 PM GMT

GOAL!

Newcastle 3 West Ham 3 (Barnes) Terrific from Isak who spins on halfway to clip a pass between Zouma and Mavropanos. Barnes leaves Ward-Prowse for dead, rolling him 30 yards out to hare down the middle to gather the pass and roll it between Fabianski’s legs.

02:20 PM GMT

80 min: Newcastle 2 West Ham 3

Gordon is booked for pulling Kudus back by the shoulders as West Ham break into Newcastle’s half. Moyes is also booked for having another pop at the fourth official. He’s been riding towards it since Krafth’s foul on Kudus and then protesting about Gordon’s conduct that earned him that second penalty.

Newcastle should already be level in this game. Isak and Loingstaff had both missed sitters before the former pulled a goal back from the penalty spot. Gordon once again one by nipping in front of a West Ham player- this time Kalvin Phillips - and the Sweden international slots in his 18th goal of the campaign.

02:18 PM GMT

78 min: Newcastle 2 West Ham 3

Isak with a bright chance to score a hat-trick after Barnes storms down the left and cuts it back to the six-yard box by the near post but Zouma throws himself into a good block.

02:15 PM GMT

GOAL!

Newcastle 2 West Ham 3 (Isak, pen) Rolls it into the bottom left again.

02:14 PM GMT

VAR tells the ref to go to the screen

So, it should be a penalty then. Phillips seemed to catch Gordon.

Phillips’ nightmare continues. Gordon conned him there and he smiles as if he knows he has.

02:12 PM GMT

VAR check for a Newcastle penalty

Gordon goes down after getting his foot to the ball first and is caught by Phillips. That was after another missed chance from Barnes at the back post.

02:11 PM GMT

72 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 3

Schar is carrying on and moving a little more freely.

Fabianski makes a fine save to smother Barnes’ shot at the far post after a right-wing cross bounced through the box. He thumped it with his laces from eight yards but Fabianski was straight down to his right.

02:07 PM GMT

70 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 3

‘Injury crises are never bad luck, it’s coaching, methodology, conditioning etc,’ says Joe Cole. ‘It’s lazy to call it bad luck.’

02:06 PM GMT

68 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 3

Off he hops, rubbing the inside of his left knee.

Barnes ⇢ Almiron

Schar is hobbling, too, but Newcastle have run out of substitution windows.

Phillips ⇢ Antonio.

02:05 PM GMT

67 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 3

Is there a sniper in the crowd? Almiron is down, off the ball, and signalling that he needs to come off.

02:04 PM GMT

65 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 3

Now Longstaff misses a sitter. Hands go to heads all around the stadium. Point-blank range, set up by Hall and he makes a total horse of the finish.

That might just be the end of Sean Longstaff’s Newcastle career. That might sound dramatic but he is already a scapegoat and there are rumours the club are looking to sell him in the summer.

That is as bad a miss as you will see at this level of football. Unmarked in the area, he could have taken a touch, but he went for the first time finish and put it well wide. It was embarrassingly bad and the home fans howled their derision. Longstaff looked crushed.

02:02 PM GMT

63 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 3

Almiron again carves out a chance with a fizzing pass into Isak by the penalty spot. It’s a crowded area but he has a free shot that he slices miles wide with his left foot.

02:00 PM GMT

61 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 3

Almiron’s fast feet after Soucek heads out the corner, skims a dangerous pass into the six-yard box that Mavropanos reads and hacks away.

Darren Fletcher is full of sympathy for Newcastle but they are being outplayed here.

01:58 PM GMT

59 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 3

Murphy is at right-back, Hall at left-back, Almiron wide right. They have a corner after a misjudgement form Emerson who tried to duck a long ball but it hit him on the back.

01:57 PM GMT

57 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 3

West Ham take the corner delayed by Livramento’s injury and a poor touch from Almiron allows Bowen to swing a cross/shot pas the far post.

Krafth is patted on the head by Howe but walks down the tunnel rather than going to the bench.

01:55 PM GMT

Newcastle make a triple change

Livramento is added to the casualty list.

Almiron ⇢ Livramento

Anderson ⇢ Krafth

Hall ⇢ Willock

So the sub, Krafth, is subbed.

01:53 PM GMT

52 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 3

Longstaff heads away Bowen’s cross but back come West Ham and Paqueta kills the ball out by the touchline with the deftest of touches. Livramento rolls his ankle as he tries to usher Paqueta out of play.

01:51 PM GMT

Worst possible start

That is the worst possible start for Newcastle, an absolutely terrible goal to concede as Isak and Schar both allow Kudus to get away from a corner in the West Ham area. A simple pass for the unmarked Bowen to run in on goal and you had no confidence Dubravka would make the save.

01:50 PM GMT

50 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 3

Newcastle have too many injuries to make a fair judgment but if Howe can stand by and let a team as fast as West Ham break like that from a Newcastle corner, he is in the wrong job no matter the personnel.

01:46 PM GMT

GOAL!

Newcastle 1 West Ham 3 (Bowen) An act of self-harm from Newcastle, committing so many men forward at the corner and then being out run by nimble forwards like Kudus and Bowen who make the Toon centre-backs look like a pair of carthorses.

Kudus flies up the left, keeping the ball in on the whitewash with Kudus’ excellent control at speed. He picks out Bowen, running down the inside right and he bears down on goal, draws the keeper ands slots in his finish.

01:45 PM GMT

46 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 2

Fabianski ⇢ Areola.

Newcastle sweep the ball across the back four and attack up the left with Bruno who feeds Willock with a rebound and he hangs up a deep cross that Emerson nips in to head over the bar to prevent Isak getting there first. Emerson didn’t wait for Fabianski’s call.

01:34 PM GMT

Half-time verdict

West Ham have turned this game around in controversial circumstances as Mohammed Kudus gives them the lead in first half stoppage time with a quickly taken free kick.

Fabian Schar had been caught in the eye by a flailing arm from Kudus as he pulled the West Ham player back to concede the free kick. Schar was lying on the floor waiting for treatment from the physio when the Hammers took a quick one and referee Rob Jones was not actually looking at play as he appeared to be ready to wave the physio on.

Instead, he allowed the play to continue and Bowen cross fell kindly to Kudus who scored past a flapping Dubravka.

Newcastle’s players and coaching staff were furious but VAR did not intervene. Newcastle had played pretty well, but it has been a stop start first half which suits West Ham Anthony Gordon missed a free header minutes before the visitors took the lead. Big second half coming up for Eddie Howe’s side.

Schar lies supine while West Ham score - George Wood/Getty Images

01:29 PM GMT

Half-time: Newcastle 1 West Ham 2

Boos ring round SJP, Isak continues to question the referee but Paqueta was simply more alert than the 10 vertical but dozy Newcastle players, asked the ref if he could take it, tipped the wink to Bowen to stay onside and set up Kudus’ finish. Dubravka, though! How they miss His Holiness.

01:24 PM GMT

GOAL!

Newcastle 1 West Ham 2 (Kudus) Schar fouls Kudus down the inside-left, 30 yards out and comes off the worst. Paqueta takes the free-kick quickly, rolling it down the right to Bowen who squares it to Kudus to thump a shot past Dubravka who got a hand to it. Newcastle protest that Schar was injured and still on the deck but the goal will stand. Rip van Winkle had nowt on Newcastle’s defenders. Schar was caught on the cheek, I think, by Kudus’ fingertips as he grabbed the Ghana forward round the neck but unless it hit him in the eye it didn’t warrant staying down.

Mohammed Kudus puts West Ham ahead right before the break! ⚒️



01:23 PM GMT

45+8 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

That was as sweet a connection as you could imagine from Bruno as the ball arced towards the top right corner but failed to dip by a couple of more inches that would have made it perfect.

01:22 PM GMT

45+6 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

Bruno hits the bar with a 20-yard right-foot curler with his instep and West Ham break like lightning with the wonderful Kudus haring up the inside-left, making 30 yards, burning off Schar before Burn somehow gets a tackle in, that looked more like a shove. ‘Brilliant defending,’ says Lucy Ward. Looked like a foul to me, 20 yards out.

Burn sees off Kudus - Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

01:19 PM GMT

45+4 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

Willock has a pot shot at Areola, obviously trying to exploit his impaired mobility but again it’s straight at him. Paqueta leaves one on Gordon to concede a free-kick on the Newcastle left but West Ham see off the cross.

01:18 PM GMT

45+2 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

Longstaff shoots straight at Areola who takes his time to get up. He’s like Mr Spiggot trying to play Tarzan in One Leg Too Few. Spiggot by name, Spiggot by nature.

01:16 PM GMT

45 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

Mavropanos telescopes out his left leg to hook the ball away from Isak’s head as he seemed favourite to get on the end of and bury Murphy’s cross.

We’re going to have 10 minutes of stoppage time for two VAR checks and Lascelles’ injury.

01:14 PM GMT

43 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

Schar sprays one of his 50-yard diagonals and Willock, Gordon and Livramento work it between themselves to send Gordon to the byline where he’s dispossessed by Mavropanos who, after doing the hard part right, then passes straight to Willock. Ward-Prowse bails him out.

01:12 PM GMT

41 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

West Ham defend the corner but when Bruno tries to knock the ball past Soucek to start another attack he runs into the midfielder’s dipping shoulder. Soucek is given a yellow card. He did seem to turn into him.

Areola is still on but Mavropanos is taking the goal-kicks.

01:10 PM GMT

39 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

West Ham float the free-kick to the far post where, after some pinball it lands at Bowen’s feet 18 yards out and he flashes a half-volley too close to Dubravka.

Newcastle counter and Gordon’s cross-shot is turned behind by a deflection. Fabianski is getting stripped. Areola is limping but staying on for now.

01:08 PM GMT

37 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

Bruno know goes down when challenged by Paqueta. He professes himself to be hurt but the free-kick is awarded to the away side.

01:07 PM GMT

35 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

Paqueta is back on after a 30 second spell on the touchline as Newcastle attack down the left after a mistake from Coufal. Gordon plays it infield to Longstaff who sweeps a pass out to Murphy who whips over the perfect cross and Gordon, with a stealthy run near-post, meets it but bludgeons it wide. Should have scored.

01:04 PM GMT

33 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

Bruno swipes Paqueta across the ankles. The home fans think the Hammers’ No10 is, er, hamming up his pain but the ref calls on the physio. As Joe Cole says. Willock and/or Longstaff need to get closer to Paqueta. Giving him so much time to pick a pass cost them a goal.

01:03 PM GMT

Wash your mouth out, son

David Moyes is getting very irritated with the match officials on the touchline and has just screamed at the assistant referee to put his f------ glasses on. He’s also had a go at the fourth official with more profanities thrown into the conversation.

Moyes raves - REUTERS/Scott Heppell

01:01 PM GMT

31 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

Now Coufal gets the better of Gordon to hold him off and let the Newcastle pass run out for a goal-kick.

01:00 PM GMT

29 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

Gordon, as slippery as ever, flies down the left, gulls Coufal when he cuts inside and pulls a pass back to the 18-yard line, straight to Bowen.

12:59 PM GMT

26 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

They cheered Burn’s turn of skill before the West Ham goal but there are groans of frustration as he passes sideways on a couple of occasions. No doubt who the St James’ Park whipping boy is this season.

Kudus takes the ball off his centre-backs and charges forward. Krafth barges him over to halt the counter. Moyes wants a yellow card and turns Rumpelstiltskin in his technical area, haranguing the fourth official. To be fair, he had a point.

12:56 PM GMT

24 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

Newcastle are at their best when using Gordon’s pace and they get him in down the left after Bruno tangles with Paqueta and comes away with the ball. The referee keeps his whistle silent despite Paqueta’s protests that Bruno jabbed him in the throat with a flailing arm, which he did. West Ham squeeze Gordon’s space.

12:51 PM GMT

GOAL!

Newcastle 1 West Ham 1 (Antonio) West Ham exploit Newcastle’s high line to run in from m40 yards out, picked out by a superb Paqueta pass. Newcastle’s line was a dog leg and Antonio punished them, finishing calmly beyond Dubravka who raced out to try to smother it.

12:49 PM GMT

17 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 0

Krafth ⇢ Lascelles. Burn switches to centre-half and Livramento to left-back.

Soucek slips a pass down the inside right which Antonio takes with his back to goal. A dink allows him to swizzle Burn before he turns and lamps a 25-yard shot over the bar.

When is Newcastle United’s injury misfortune going to end? They’ve just lost one centre back, Sven Botman, for nine months with a knee injury and now he’s replacement Lascelles has gnome off with a knee injury. No team in the Premier League has lost more players for more minutes this season than the Magpies

12:47 PM GMT

16 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 0

Lascelles is back on to generous, relieved applause. Burn chases a Mavropanos long ball with a head start on Bowen and then diddles him with a Cruyff turn but has to boot the ball out because Lascelles cannot continue.

12:45 PM GMT

14 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 0

Lascelles his hauled back to his feet but is limping quite heavily after treatment. Perhaps he only jarred or hyper-extended it rather than something more serious. He tries a tentative jog while off the field. He was tangling with Antonio then one of his feet caught the other.

That penalty was Isak’s 17th goal of the season and he has missed a far chunk of it through injury too. He’s been an excellent signing for Newcastle and Telegraph Sport has been told there is no chance he will be sold this summer. Howe wants to build a new look side around the Sweden international.

12:42 PM GMT

12 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 0

Lascelles seems to have suffered a bad knee injury.

12:41 PM GMT

11 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 0

Murphy and Bruno combine to counter down the right and work the ball to Isak who has a swing at a half-volley 18 yards out to the right of the spot and flashes it over the bar.

12:40 PM GMT

9 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 0

Corner to West Ham on the right after good work from Bowen and Paqueta. Murphy heads Bowen’s cross away from the near post and Schar bullets the second cross away with his forehead when Paqueta swings another in.

12:38 PM GMT

7 min: Newcastle 1 West Ham 0

It may be seven minutes on the clock but we’ve had only about two minutes of action after that lengthy VAR check. Mavropanos was playing them onside.

Well that is the start Newcastle would have wanted and another reminder of how important Anthony Gordon is to Eddie Howe’s side. He was so quick to get to a loose ball in the area and drew a silly challenge from Vladimir Coufal. There is a three minute delay while VAR looked at a possible offside in the build up - which was predictably irritating for the home supporters - but that does not put Alexander Isak off as he sends Alphonse Areloa the wrong way from the penalty spot.

12:36 PM GMT

GOAL!

Newcastle 1 West Ham 0 (Isak, pen) Sends Areola the wrong way and slots it into the bottom left corner, kissing the inside of the post.

12:35 PM GMT

Penalty stands

Isak has the ball.

12:35 PM GMT

On the check goes

Up to three minutes now. Was Schar’s pass an intentional play of the ball?

12:34 PM GMT

VAR check for offside

Causes a delay. Coufal made two errors in that, making a gift of a pass to Scahr to start the move and then his swipe at Gordon who had beaten him once and then doubled back.

12:33 PM GMT

Penalty to Newcastle!

Coufal tries to nip in ahead of Gordon but was beaten to the ball and he kicked him on the heel. Stone-bonker.

12:31 PM GMT

1 min: Newcastle 0 West Ham 0

Newcastle kick off, attacking from right to left and chip it long up the right for Isak to chase but Zouma gets his body between him and the bouncing ball and lets it run out for a goalkick. Newcastle have switched to a back four from the back three they used in the Cup.

12:28 PM GMT

Out come the teams

We’ve had Secret Affair’s My World, Hey Jude and now Going Home by the man the much-missed Mel Smith called ‘Mark Knobbler’.

12:22 PM GMT

Great expectations

Interesting debate in the press room before the game when the team sheets arrived. Who has got the better squad, Newcastle or West Ham?

I went for the Hammers as I see more players from their starting XI today getting into Newcastle’s than the other way round.

Yet, perceptions of the teams and what constitutes a successful season for both managers probably say that it is Newcastle who should finish higher in the table.

That, of course, is largely to do with how well Newcastle did last season when they qualified for the Champions League and reached a domestic cup final.

Indeed, there is an expectation that Newcastle will beat West Ham here this lunchtime. They probably need to do just that to keep their European qualification hopes alive. Newcastle are currently four points behind seventh-placed West Ham with a game in hand.

12:17 PM GMT

Joe Cole likens Lucas Paqueta to Paul Scholes

No higher praise:

11:48 AM GMT

Game faces on

Newcastle are in the building

11:33 AM GMT

Team news

Newcastle: Dubravka, Livramento, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock, Jacob Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Dummett, Ritchie, Barnes, Krafth, Karius, Hall, Almiron, Anderson, White.

Tino Livramento returns from a one-game absence with an ankle injury to replace Sven Botman, who is out for the rest of the season following knee surgery.

Harvey Barnes is named on the bench after being sidelined with a thigh injury. Kieran Trippier (calf) remains unavailable.

West Ham: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson Palmieri, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio.

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Phillips, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Earthy, Mubama.

James Ward-Prowse plays alongside Tomas Soucek in midfield, with Edson Alvarez suspended.

Mohammed Kudus has been passed fit to start after a knee complaint. Maxwel Cornet is on the bench after missing six games with a hamstring injury.

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside)

11:20 AM GMT

Having a wager?

11:19 AM GMT

Preview: Bruno vs Lucas Paqueta

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of Newcastle United vs West Ham United from St James’ Park. The hosts, who have dropped points at home since Christmas against Forest, Man City, Luton and Bournemouth, have suffered a further blow to a malfunctioning defence, which has conceded 23 goals in nine league games since the turn of the year, when Sven Botman’s injury at the Etihad in the Cup was confirmed as a ruptured ACL which will sideline him for nine months. The Netherlands centre-back joins Botman joins Nick Pope, Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Callum Wilson and Lewis Miley in the casualty ward but Howe hopes to have Tino Livramento, Harvey Barnes and Kieran Trippier all back which should give him the option of switching Dan Burn to centre-back or playing club captain Jamaal Lascelles against his old Forest team-mate Michail Antonio.

West Ham are not so benighted but will have to do without at least one of their two wonderful Ajax signings as Edson Alvarez is suspended while Mohammed Kudus, rated only 50-50 last week, was omitted entirely from David Moyes’ press conference medical bulletin as he characteristically kept his cards pinned to his chest. The absence of one should open a path for James Ward-Prowse’s return to the starting line-up – if it’s both Kalvin Phillips could step in allowing James Double-Banger to play further forward.

Half of West Ham’s 12 victories have come on the road and, for different reasons, Arsenal, Spurs, Luton, Brighton and Everton are pretty impressive away scalps. Newcastle, whose nine league games in 2024 have produced 45 goals, have won only one of their last five at St James’ after such an impressive start to the season. They will have a fervent crowd behind them as ever though much will depend on the durability of their defence and midfield. West Ham, who have won one and drawn two of their five visits under Moyes, will not let Newcastle sit deep and hit them on the counter-attack as that’s their game plan. Much will depend on who is the more effective of the sides’ two best players, Bruno, who looks diminished without Joelinton alongside him, or Lucas Paqueta, his Brazil team-mate.

