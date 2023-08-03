'Harvest time' begins for WSU football

Aug. 3—As Washington State coach Jake Dickert said in a pre-camp news conference and on social media leading into his team's first day of fall practice, it's "harvest time" for the Cougars.

WSU began its first day of fall camp with a helmets-only practice Wednesday at Rogers Field.

"It was good to get out there Day 1, get the kinks out, get the guys going back a little bit," Dickert said. "I challenged them a little bit coming off the field — we only get 15 of these before school starts and we've got to maximize every one. Excited about getting things kicked off."

Here are three takeaways from Day 1:

Ward ready to "throw it deep"

WSU quarterback Cam Ward averaged 10.1 yards per completion in 2022 — a number that ranked last out of the nine Pac-12 quarterbacks that threw for more than 2,000 yards last season (Ward threw for 3,231 yards).

So, it's no surprise that Dickert, Ward and new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle want to emphasize the deep ball this season.

"Good things happen when you throw it deep," Ward said of one thing he's learned this offseason. "Whether it's a flag or we catch it, so just throw it deep."

Ward said his eyes, fundamentals, strength and even how he goes about throwing the deep ball are all things he worked on improving heading into his junior season, his second with the Cougars since transferring from Incarnate Word in the Football Championship Subdivision.

"Last year I was more trying to put (the ball) too far over their shoulders to make it perfect," Ward said. "This year I'm just having good eyes, throwing it to the back of their head and the receiver is going to make the play. There's a big change from last year."

Haberer named to Ray Guy watch list

Not a bad first day of camp for WSU punter Nick Haberer.

The junior from Sunshine Coast, Australia, on Wednesday was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list — the highest award for a punter in college football.

Also a watch list member last year, Haberer is the second Cougar punter to be named to the list in back-to-back seasons in recent history, joining Oscar Draguicevich (2019-20).

Haberer was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention last season after averaging 42.4 yards per punt with a long of 62 yards, leading the league with 30 punts fair caught and pinning 22 punts inside the 20-yard line.

In November, the Ray Guy Award committee will meet to select 10 semifinalists to be announced on Nov. 10.

Last first day for veteran edges Jackson, Stone

When edge rushers Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson joined the Cougars in 2018, neither then-fresh-faced freshman envisioned playing six seasons of college football.

Fast forward to 2023, and Stone and Jackson are finally entering their last season in crimson and gray.

The pair of outspoken leaders have been mainstays on the defense for years, and their knowledge and leadership have been invaluable to Dickert and new defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding this offseason.

"You can't put a price tag on experience," Dickert said. "Those guys have such a bank of repetition underneath the lights, and winning games and (being in different) situations. I think that's really important."

The duo were named to the preseason All-Pac-12 second team and Jackson on Tuesday was added to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list, an award that goes to the nation's defensive player of the year.

Jackson said he's just trying to enjoy the ride and stay in the moment.

"One of my favorite quotes is from Ferris Bueller." He said, 'Life moves really fast; if you don't stop to look around, you're going to miss it.'

"That's kind of like what football is. You'll miss it if you don't take a second to look around."

