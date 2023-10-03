Harvest Supermoon Rises Above Skyline in Fort Worth, Texas

A supermoon shone over Fort Worth, Texas, on September 29, the date of the final “harvest moon” of the season, according to NASA.

Video filmed by Matt Lantz shows the full moon rising above the skyline of Downtown Fort Worth on Friday night.

NASA encouraged residents to enjoy the sight and “look up”.

“In the days before electricity, farmers welcomed the sight since it gave them more time to bring in their crops before the first frost of the season,” the space agency said in a post to X. Credit: Matt Lantz via Storyful