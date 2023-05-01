Harvard RB accepts invite to Dolphins rookie minicamp

As the 2023 NFL draft has come and gone, teams have added rookies to their rosters and are in the process of signing those who went undrafted.

For those who haven’t been given a contract, teams will offer tryout opportunities at their minicamps.

Last year, the Miami Dolphins hosted 14 tryout players for rookie minicamp, and this year, we’ve already seen an invite be accepted. According to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler, Harvard running back Aidan Borguet will attend, and he will also attend the camp hosted by the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Borguet’s 30 games with the Crimson, he rushed for 2,429 yards and 25 touchdowns on 5.9 yards per carry. He also added 133 yards and a score on 11 receptions. In his three years, he was a third-team All-Ivy selection (2019), second-team All-Ivy selection (2021) and first-team All-Ivy selection (2022).

Miami’s pretty set at running back, at this moment, with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Devon Achane on the roster. Borguet would have to wow coaches during minicamp to earn a contract.

