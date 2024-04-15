Hartwick women's lacrosse wins 19-0; Oneonta earns split

Apr. 15—The Hartwick women's lacrosse team cruised to a 19-0 win over Keuka on Saturday.

Leading the Hawks on offense were Kara Anderson and Kristen Vaccarelli who scored four goals apiece.

Hanna Goodreau and Claudia Pollaro both scored three goals, Jammie Decker scored twice and Katrina Marten finished with a goal and seven assists.

Brooke Lynett and Alexa Patrakis combined for the shutout in net.

Hartwick (6-5 overall, 2-1 Empire 8) will visit Utica on Wednesday.

SUNY Oneonta 17, Fredonia 11 (Saturday)

Skidmore 21, SUNY Oneonta 6 (Sunday)

The SUNY Oneonta women split a pair of games last weekend, defeating Fredonia 17-11 on Saturday and losing to Skidmore 21-6 on Sunday.

The Red Dragons jumped out to a 7-0 lead against Fredonia and never looked back. Cassidy Moore and Marissa Evans each scored five goals in the win while Lauren Mancini netted four. Courtney Gallagher finished with 10 saves in net.

Against Skidmore, Elizabeth Doherty was Oneonta's top scorer with three goals while Gallagher and Courtney Hawkins made five saves apiece.

Oneonta (4-9) will host SUNY Plattsburgh on Wednesday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY New Paltz 14, SUNY Oneonta 7 (Saturday)

The SUNY Oneonta baseball team fell to SUNY New Paltz 17-7 Saturday at home.

Logan Hutter hit a three-run home run while Joey Dwyer went 2-for-6 and Sean Liquori, Josh Gilkey, and Alex Wurster each tallied hits in the loss.

Martin Thorsland struck out two over four innings while James Torres and Joseph Scarfone combined to strike out five over four and two-thirds innings for the Red Dragons.

Oneonta (12-16 overall, 3-9 SUNYAC) will host Utica Wednesday.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SUNY Cobleskill 7, SUNY Delhi 0 (Sunday)

SUNY Cobleskill 10, SUNY Delhi 2 (Sunday)

The SUNY Delhi softball team fell in a doubleheader to SUNY Cobleskill Sunday in Oneonta.

The Broncos dropped the first game 7-0 and the second game 10-2 in five innings.

Angelina Dickel went 2-for-2 with a double while Rylee Falcone tallied two hits in the loss.

Danielle Seymour struck out two over seven innings for the Broncos.

Kaitlyn Stagno and Kayla Beers each had a hit in the second game while Dickel pitched five innings in the circle.

Delhi falls to 4-16 and will host Skidmore for a doubleheader Tuesday.

MEN'S LACROSSE

SUNY Oneonta 10, SUNY Brockport 9 (Saturday)

A fourth-quarter rally allowed the SUNY Oneonta men to defeat SUNY Brockport 10-9 on Saturday.

Trailing 9-5 entering the final period, the Red Dragons scored five unanswered goals to finish the game capped by Jamie O'Neil's game-winner with four seconds left.

O'Neil led Oneonta with four goals in the win while Vincent Tirino and Vincent Herbstman each scored twice.

Harrison Boukas finished the game with 19 saves.

The Red Dragons (6-5 overall, 2-2 SUNYAC) will visit Hamilton on Tuesday.

Alfred 11, Hartwick 9 (Saturday)

Hartwick fell to Alfred 11-9 on Saturday as the Hawks couldn't recover from an early 6-1 deficit.

Garrett Frost led the scoring with four goals while Seth Bello, Colin August, Luke Ward, Shayne Kerrigan and Tyler Nocito each found the back of the net as well.

Goalie Kaiden Johnson made 11 saves in the loss.

Hartwick (3-7 overall, 1-2 Empire 8) will host Nazareth this Saturday.

The SUNY Delhi golf team competed in the Dr. Tim Brown Invitational on Sunday at Ballston Spa Country Club.

The Broncos placed 14th out of 23 teams with a two-day score of 594.

Tom Christoffersen led the way with a two-day score of one under par that placed him tied for seventh individually.

Delhi will be in Gettysburg, Pa., next weekend for the Spring Shootout at Penn National Golf Club.